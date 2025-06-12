Clippers Crush the Bisons on Thursday

June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - The Columbus Clippers rolled past the Bisons on Thursday in Buffalo, 7-1. Columbus homered four times in the game.

Petey Halpin set the tone in the first at-bat of the night, blasting his sixth long ball of the season to right field.

Three batters later, Jhonkensy Noel hit a two-run bomb. Noel went deep again in the 6th to make the score 5-0 Clippers.

C.J. Kayfus followed that up with a solo shot to center, his sixth homer of the year. Jake Anchia added one more run later in the 6th on a sacrifice fly, taking the score at 7-0.

Parker Messick started for the ClipShow and delivered 4.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Will Dion (3-5) got the win after allowing one run over the next 2.1 innings.

