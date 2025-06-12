Clippers Crush the Bisons on Thursday
June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Columbus Clippers rolled past the Bisons on Thursday in Buffalo, 7-1. Columbus homered four times in the game.
Petey Halpin set the tone in the first at-bat of the night, blasting his sixth long ball of the season to right field.
Three batters later, Jhonkensy Noel hit a two-run bomb. Noel went deep again in the 6th to make the score 5-0 Clippers.
C.J. Kayfus followed that up with a solo shot to center, his sixth homer of the year. Jake Anchia added one more run later in the 6th on a sacrifice fly, taking the score at 7-0.
Parker Messick started for the ClipShow and delivered 4.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Will Dion (3-5) got the win after allowing one run over the next 2.1 innings.
The series in Buffalo continues Friday. The Clippers will return home to Huntington Park on Tuesday, June 17 as the Indianapolis club comes to town for a six-day series. Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night gets it rolling. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.
