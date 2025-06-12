Trios of First-Inning Runs Tote Indians to Doubleheader Sweep over Saints

June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians scored three runs in the first inning of both games to secure a doubleheader sweep over the St. Paul Saints on Thursday night at Victory Field. Jack Suwinski hit a three-run home run in the first inning of Game 1 in a 6-2 win and Liover Peguero slammed a first-inning, two-run shot in Game 2's 5-0 shutout victory.

In Game 1, the Indians (37-28) went up, 3-0, on Suwinski's eighth homer of the campaign. After Ronny Simon led off the game with a double, Joey Bart walked and Nick Solak grounded out. Suwinski then deposited Andrew Morris' (L, 2-4) cutter beyond the lawn in right field.

The Saints (31-33) plated a run in the fifth inning before Bart got it right back with an RBI single in the bottom half of the frame, scoring Tsung-Che Cheng for a 4-1 lead. An error by Cheng in the sixth inning plated another St. Paul run, concluding their scoring in the first contest.

The Indians tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to extend the lead, 6-2. Alika Williams led off with a single, followed by three consecutive walks from Cheng, Simon and Bart. Simon and Bart each collected an RBI, with Simon challenging a 3-0 called strike and succeeding in reaching base safely.

Hunter Barco (W, 1-1) earned his first Triple-A win, tossing 5.0 innings of one-run ball. Yohan Ramírez (S, 4) collected the final six outs for his fourth save of the season.

In Game 2, the Indians again posted a trio of runs in the first inning. Simon led off the game with a single and stole second base on a strikeout by Bart. After Nick Yorke followed with a punchout for the second out, Billy Cook drove Simon home with an RBI single for a 1-0 advantage. Peguero launched his third home run of the season down the left field line for a 3-0 lead.

A fourth run came to the plate in the second inning. Alika Williams led off with a single and took two bases on Cheng's groundout to second base, standing at third with one out. Simon then walked. After Simon stole his second base of the game, catcher Diego Cartaya made a throwing error to score Williams.

Cook drove home Indy's fifth run of the game in the sixth inning, chopping a grounder over third base to tally Yorke.

Drake Fellows tossed 4.0 scoreless frames, allowing just one walk with six strikeouts. Dauri Moreta (W, 1-0), followed in relief with a shutout sixth frame and Eddy Yean blanked the Saints over the final 2.0 innings to conclude the night.

The Indians continue this week's seven-game set on Friday at 7:05 PM. Both teams are yet to name starting pitchers.







International League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.