Worcester Win Streak Snapped at Nine in Loss at Lehigh Valley

June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

ALLENTOWN, P.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (36-29) saw their nine-game win streak end on Tuesday night, a 12-3 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (44-22) at Coca-Cola Field.

In his second Triple-A start of the season, Richard Fitts posted the following line: 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K. Fitts reached 97.1 miles-per-hour on his four-seam fastball and recorded five swing-and-misses.

He allowed all four runs in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run double by Oscar Mercado, a sac-fly from Rafael Lantigua and an RBI single by Rodolfo Castro.

Offensively, Jhostynxon Garcia gave the WooSox a 2-0 lead two batters in to the game. After Nick Sogard led the game off with a single, Garcia blasted a 409-foot shot to the berm in center.

Since returning from the big leagues, Sogard has been on base 22 times in nine games. Garcia's swing gave him his sixth homer and 12th extra base hit in 19 Triple-A games.

An eight-run bottom of the seventh blew the game wide open for Lehigh Valley. They brought 12 men to the plate and recorded eight hits in the frame (five against reliever Austin Adams), including a three-run home run for Rodolfo Castro off Jose Adames.

Down 12-2, Vaughn Grissom added a late home run in the ninth, a solo shot the opposite field for his fifth of the season.

The loss ends the WooSox win streak at nine, the club's longest since it moved to Worcester in 2021.

The WooSox continue the six-game road series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.







