Saturday's LEGO® NINJAGO® 'Free Build Event' Is Also 'Buster's Birthday Bash' with Pregame Party

Not only is Saturday's Bisons game our LEGO® NINJAGO® 'Free Build Event,' it's also Buster's Birthday Bash! That's right, it's Buster's Big Day and all of his WCC Racing Mascot friends are joining the celebration before the Bisons game against the Clippers (6:35 p.m.)

Buster's Birthday Bash will include a pregame Club Level Dance Party from 5:30-6:30 p.m. featuring the WCC Racers, Wing, Celery & more! Meet and get your picture taken with your favorite mascot while every enjoys the great music. There will be special birthday activities for kids to enjoy, including the chance to sign Buster's Big Birthday Card!

And don't worry, we didn't forget about you parents! Saturday's game is also our first Labatt-urday Night of the season, featuring $4 Labatt Blue & Blue Light from 5:30-7:30 p.m., special in-game prizes and your chance to win 'Beer for a Year!

LEGO® NINJAGO® 'Free Building Event'

Don't forget, Saturday's game is also our LEGO® NINJAGO® Play Like a Ninja Free Build Event! Once you get into Sahlen Field on June 14, you'll want to head down the third base line towards section 121 of the ballpark for our special LEGO® NINJAGO® activation setup. There, guests will be able to 'Make & Take' their own LEGO® creations for FREE!

Fans can take photos with fun LEGO® NINJAGO® backdrops and put their moves to the test at the LEGO® Spinjitzu Battle Station. Then, you can hang out and watch a cool LEGO® NINJAGO® video on the Bisons scoreboard as well as a great matchup on the field between the Bisons and Clippers.

