Great Polar Park Writers Series to Begin Its Second Season this Saturday, May 24

June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - This Saturday, May 24, the Great Polar Park Writers Series will begin its sophomore season before the Worcester Red Sox' 4:05 p.m. game against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays). For the second straight year, the WooSox Foundation will host Saturday afternoon luncheons featuring outstanding authors and speakers from the world of baseball (and beyond).

Polar Park's Gate D opens at 12:30, when lunch is served, and the presentations begin at 1 p.m. in the DCU Club and feature "Q&A" and "Meet & Greets" with the speakers. Luncheons are free for WooSox Season Ticket Members and for fans who purchase tickets to that day's ballgame. Tickets start at just $5 when purchased in advance at the box office and just $7.50 ($2.50 convenience fee) when purchased in advance at woosox.com.

Mark Epstein is the leadoff speaker this Saturday, followed by an array of guests, including Brian Abraham with Bill Ballou on June 21, Maybelle "All the Way May" Blair on July 19, Mike Barnicle with Bob Ryan on August 2, Peter Gammons with Dan Shaughnessy on August 23, and Joe Castiglione on September 20.

On September 6, the WooSox will honor the memory of the late Red Sox and WooSox Hall of Famer Larry Lucchino, who would have turned 80 on that day. The club will celebrate the legacy and accomplishments of the former chairman of the WooSox and of the Jimmy Fund. Further details will be announced later.

The program is modeled after the Great Fenway Park Writers Series, created in 2002 for the Boston Red Sox by the late George Mitrovich. It has been the only literary series presented by a professional sports team. Scores of distinguished authors have discussed their works with audiences who shared their love of baseball and literature. The unique program was a favorite of Lucchino.

Dr. Ted Gallagher, a West Boylston native who practiced pediatric dentistry in the area for 50 years, was close friends and Princeton University classmates with Lucchino. Dr. Gallagher, who regularly volunteers with the WooSox Foundation, will again serve as chairman of the Great Polar Park Writers Series.

Below is an overview of the confirmed presentations.

Saturday, May 24

Mark Epstein: "Cape Dreams: A Season with the Brewster Whitecaps" (adopted by the National Baseball Hall of Fame Library in Cooperstown)

Worcester author Mark Epstein brings to life the mystique of the Cape Cod Baseball League, one of the last amateur sports leagues in existence. With 75 percent of its players graduating to Major League Baseball, the book is replete with touching stories of the journey and sacrifice necessary to take the next step. The book embraces the pursuit of the dream in summer.

The WooSox will also welcome the following New England legends: Worcester native Paul Mitchell, who pitched in the big leagues from 1975 to 1980 for the Baltimore Orioles, Oakland Athletics, Seattle Mariners, and Milwaukee Brewers; Jim McCaffrey, a native of Rutland, VT, who starred on the men's basketball team at the College of the Holy Cross and was named one of Sports Illustrated's Greatest Sports Figures from Vermont; and Jim Calhoun, a native of Braintree, MA, whose tenure as head coach of the men's basketball team at the University of Connecticut included three NCAA National Championships, four Final Fours, the 1988 NIT Title, and 17 Big East Championships.

Epstein's new book, his third, will be available for purchase on-site. His first, "They Call Me Pathfinder: Education-Basketball-Equality," received legislative proclamations from the state of South Carolina and the City of Worcester. His second, "Jack 'The Shot' Foley," was adopted by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and received "Basketball Story of the Year" honors in 2023 during National Library Week.

Saturday, June 21

Brian Abraham and Bill Ballou

As the Senior Director of Player Development for the Boston Red Sox, Worcester-born (St. John's and Holy Cross) Brian Abraham is in the unique position of assessing the players in Worcester and overseeing their preparation for the parent club. Abraham's candid and well-documented evaluations will provide an enlightening update on a season and prospects full of promise.

Bill Ballou, the guru of baseball in Worcester, who votes in MLB's Hall of Fame, and for whom the Bill Ballou Press Box was named this March, will moderate with his historical insights and hysterical humor.

Saturday, July 19

Maybelle "All the Way May" Blair

The former pitcher for the 1948 Peoria Redwings in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (the basis for the hit film "A League of Their Own") will enchant and regale with a revisitation to this storied time. The 98-year-old's charming persona and lively tales are part of the fabric of the sport; and, of course, Blair will discuss the making of the movie and her stories of the cast as well.

"All the Way," the new book by Dr. Kat Williams, which chronicles Blair's career, will be available to purchase.

Saturday, August 2

Mike Barnicle and Bob Ryan: Scribery

The inimitable Mike Barnicle is enthusiastic about his return to Polar Park with a new foil, the equally memorable Bob Ryan. Years of collaboration and friendship have allowed for an accumulation of anecdotal treasures that will be shared with all. Their incisive takes on the current team-and a wide variety of ancillary topics-promise an upbeat and enlightening view.

Ryan, the Boston College alum and author of "Scribe: My Life in Sports" will be in freeform engagement with Barnicle, the longtime Globe columnist who is on MSNBC's Morning Joe.

Saturday, August 23

Peter Gammons and Dan Shaughnessy: "Sportswriters au Groton"

Two Hall of Fame writers will reflect on careers and events beginning in their shared hometown of Groton, MA and encompassing stories and controversies of the last 40 years. Both authors grew up as Red Sox fans in an era before playoffs and expectations. Their experiences as fans who transformed to commentators color an amazing perspective of the history of a club still in transition. Noted for different journalistic styles, each earned and has kept the respect of local and national media. The interchange and subsequent questions and answers will be refreshing and unique.

Saturday, September 20

Joe Castiglione: "Can You Believe It!"

The legendary Baseball Hall of Famer described Boston's baseball exploits for more than 40 years. "A Sunday afternoon in the backyard with a portable radio, falling asleep listening to a game, the Comeback, and THE CALL," reminisces Dr. Gallagher. "He is a part of our lives"! The curse finally ended, and Joe documented it for Red Sox Nation and for history."







