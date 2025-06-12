Stripers' Thursday Game vs. Memphis Suspended by Inclement Weather
June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Tonight's game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Memphis Redbirds at Coolray Field has been suspended by inclement weather with Gwinnett trailing 6-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The game, not yet official, will be resumed on Friday, June 13 at 5:05 p.m. Following its nine-inning completion and a half-hour break, the Stripers and Redbirds will play a seven-inning contest. All gates open at 4:00 p.m.
Friday is Marvel Super Hero™ Night as heroes from Marvel comics, films, and TV assemble for one night only at Coolray Field. It's also a Fireworks Friday (weather permitting).
Listen to all the action on MyCountry993.com beginning at 4:50 p.m. or watch the live stream on Bally Sports Live.
Tickets for Thursday's game can be exchanged for any remaining regular-season home game (excluding July 4) by emailing the Stripers Ticket Office at tickets@gostripers.com.
