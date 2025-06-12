Stripers' Thursday Game vs. Memphis Suspended by Inclement Weather

June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Tonight's game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Memphis Redbirds at Coolray Field has been suspended by inclement weather with Gwinnett trailing 6-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The game, not yet official, will be resumed on Friday, June 13 at 5:05 p.m. Following its nine-inning completion and a half-hour break, the Stripers and Redbirds will play a seven-inning contest. All gates open at 4:00 p.m.

Friday is Marvel Super Hero™ Night as heroes from Marvel comics, films, and TV assemble for one night only at Coolray Field. It's also a Fireworks Friday (weather permitting).

Listen to all the action on MyCountry993.com beginning at 4:50 p.m. or watch the live stream on Bally Sports Live.

Tickets for Thursday's game can be exchanged for any remaining regular-season home game (excluding July 4) by emailing the Stripers Ticket Office at tickets@gostripers.com.







International League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.