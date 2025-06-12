RailRiders Top Syracuse Again

June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Syracuse Mets 6-1 Thursday night at PNC Field. Eight of nine RailRiders batters reached safely, and four pitchers combined to hold the Mets to one run, winning the first three games of the set and fourth in a row overall.

The Mets claimed their first lead of the series in the top of the third when Jackson Reetz homered off RailRiders starter and #10 Yankees Prospect Cam Schlittler for a 1-0 Syracuse edge.

The RailRiders countered in the home half of the frame off #2 Mets' Prospect Brandon Sproat. After Braden Shewmake doubled to extend his hitting streak to eight games, Jesús Rodríguez hit into a force out to even the game at one.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke the tie in the bottom of the fifth. Bryan De La Cruz singled and advanced to third on two stolen bases. Ismael Munguia's RBI base hit put the RailRiders ahead 2-1. #19 Yankees Prospect Jorbit Vivas singled home Munguia for a two-run advantage.

The RailRiders tallied three more runs in the seventh. Rodríguez led off the frame with a base hit, extending his on-base streak to 11 games. Vivas followed with a walk and both runners scored when #12 Yankees Prospect Everson Pereira doubled to right for a 5-1 margin. Brennan Davis added to the lead, singling home Pereira to pull ahead by five runs.

Schlittler (1-1) pitched 5.1 frames, allowing one run on three hits, striking out seven in the victory. Sproat (3-5) tossed 5.1 innings, allowing three runs on five hits in the loss.

The RailRiders continue their series with Syracuse on Friday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will send Yankees rehabber JT Brubaker to the mound while Syracuse will start Frankie Montas, who is also on an MLB rehab assignment. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

