Peguero Hits Walk-Off Homer For Tides

June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (27-38) defeated the Nashville Sounds (38-27), 8-7, in 10 innings on Thursday at Harbor Park. Fernando Peguero hit the walk-off three-run home run, extending the team winning streak to four wins.

Nashville came in hot, scoring two runs in the first inning. In the third, Bobby Dalbec hit a solo home run to but the Sounds up 3-0. Norfolk scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth, starting with Samuel Basallo's 14th home run of the season. That tied him for the International League lead in home runs. Jeremiah Jackson knocked an RBI double to cap the inning and bring the Tides within one run.

The lead grew for the Sounds after responding with two runs in the fifth inning. It was Anthony Seigler who launched a two-run homer to give Nashville the 5-2 lead. Offense for both sides stayed quiet until the bottom of the eighth inning. With two runners on and two down. Jackson came through again with another RBI double. With runners on second and third, Jordyn Adams ripped a game-tying two-run triple in the right-center field gap to eventually force extras.

In the 10th inning, Nashville loaded the bases with two outs. Freddy Zamora managed to knock an infield single to score the go-ahead run, then all runners advanced on a throwing error to score the second run to go up 7-5. In the bottom-half, the Tides managed to get two runners on and Peguero finished the job with the walk-off homer.

Game four of the series is set for Friday night with first pitch at 6:35 pm. RHP Roansy Contreras (3-2, 4.63) is the probable for Norfolk while RHP Logan Henderson (6-1, 1.89) is scheduled to throw for Nashville.







