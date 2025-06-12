Bulls Best Knights on Ninth Inning Walkoff

June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Charlotte Knights suffered a tough loss to the Durham Bulls on Thursday night. A low-scoring affair had the Knights in front up until the final inning. The Bulls mounted a last ditch rally and scored a 2-1 walk off win in front of their home crowd.

Offense was once again hard to come by for both teams. Charlotte's lone run came courtesy of a Brooks Baldwin solo Home Run in the top of the sixth inning. Durham was held without a run over the contest's first eight innings; however, in the ninth the Bulls strung together a couple of hits including a two-run double to top the Knights.

Mike Clevinger spearheaded Charlotte's pitching staff. The right-hander worked a season-high six innings, did not allow a run, struck out five and needed only 62 pitches to do so. Clevinger has not allowed a run in his last two starts and has not given up an earned run in his last 14 innings pitched.

Nick Nastrini and Caleb Freeman each worked around traffic on the bases and delivered a scoreless inning out of the Knights bullpen.

Even though Charlotte has led for most of the last two games, their offense has mostly been held in check. The Knights scored one run on four hits yesterday and had one run on three hits tonight. The bats pounded out seven runs on 14 hits in their game one victory.

The series continues on Friday night with a 6:35pm ET first pitch.







International League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.