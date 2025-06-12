June 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville

June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (34-29) vs. LOUISVILLE BATS (27-37)

Thursday, June 12 - 12:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

Game one: RHP Will Sanders (2-0, 5.73) vs. RHP Chase Burns (0-0, -.--)

Game two: RHP Frankie Scalzo Jr. (1-2, 14.18) vs. RHP Chase Petty (1-4, 3.05)

TODAY'S GAMES: The Iowa Cubs play the third and fourth of a seven-game series against the Louisville Bats...right-hander Will Sanders is slated to start game one vs. Chase Burns who will make his first Triple-A start...Burns is rated as the No. 11 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB.com ... Frankie Scalzo Jr. is slated to open game two vs. right-hander Chase Petty.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: The Iowa Cubs scored a 7-4 win over the Louisville Bats yesterday afternoon... Christian Franklin went 2-for-5 with two runs with a triple and a homer... Hayden Cantrelle also tallied two hits and Darius Hill and Dixon Machado each homered... Kenta Maeda tossed 4.1 innings and allowed three runs on three hits... Jack Neely picked up his fifth save.

R. MARTIN: Reliever Riley Martin picked up his third win of the season in game one Friday (6/6)...Martin has not allowed an earned run in his last 14 appearances (21.2 IP) since April 18...among pitchers who have thrown at least 25.0 innings in the International League this season, Riley's 1.36 ERA ranks third.

BULLPEN MADNESS: Iowa's bullpen has performed well this entire season, especially as of recent...the bullpen ranks second in the International League and across the Triple-A with a 3.32 ERA (just behind Nashville with 3.04 ERA)...of the 618 strikeouts that the entire pitching staff has put together, the bullpen is responsible for 389 of those punchouts, the most among any bullpen in the IL... Riley Martin has been the front core for Iowa relievers, posting a 1.30 ERA with a 3-0 record in 19 appearances... Luke Little emerges as another strong reliever for Iowa, posting a 1.54 ERA in 16 outings.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie hit his ninth home run of the season last night and his second in as many games...it marked the eighth time in his career he has homered on back-to-back games and the second time this season following April 22-23...last year, Owen did not hit his ninth homer until July 23.

HILLY AREA: Outfielder Darius Hill hit his first home run of the season with Iowa...it marked his first Triple-A homer since Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Louisville...Darius did not hit his first home run of the season last year until Sept. 5 at St. Paul.

LET'S PLAY TWO: Iowa and Louisville are set to play a doubleheader today to make up the postponed game on April 25...Louisville will be the home team in game one...Iowa has gone 9-5 in doubleheaders this season and have won three of their last four such games.

BACK-TO-BACK: The I-Cubs hit back-to-back homers for the fourth time this season yesterday as Dixon Machado and Darius Hill both homered in the second inning...the last time Iowa went back-to-back was Owen Caissie and Carlos Pérez on June 8 at Omaha.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Since May 11, Cubs No. 25 prospect Christian Franklin is batting .345 (29-for-84) with 12 extra-base hits, 11 RBI and 23 walks...he entered the May 11 game batting .204 and enters play today with a .255 batting average...he tallied a career-high five RBI on May 22 at Columbus which is tied for the second-most RBI in a game this season by an I-Cub following Jonathon Long on May 14 vs. St. Paul (6)...his 31 walks also rank third in the International League this season.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long hit two home runs on May 30, becoming the fifth Iowa Cub with a multi-homer game this season, joining Matt Shaw (2), Moises Ballesteros (2), Chase Strumpf (2) and Kevin Alcántara ...it marked the second multi-homer game of his career with the other coming on July 23, 2024 vs. Birmingham with Double-A Knoxville...Long ranks among International League leaders in hits (2nd, 72), RBI (T-3rd, 44), batting average (4th, .335), total bases (4th, 113), OPS (7th, .941), slugging percentage (8th, .526) and on-base percentage (9th, .415).

VS. LOUISVILLE: Iowa and Louisville are set to play 18 times during the 2025 season...the I-Cubs and Bats met in Louisville as they took three of five games in the shortened week due to inclement weather.







International League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.