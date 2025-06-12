Sounds Fall in Extras on Walk-Off Home Run

June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NORFOLK, VA - Nashville dropped their Thursday afternoon game to the Norfolk Tides 8-7 in extra innings. The Sounds let a 5-2 lead slip away in the eighth inning and appeared to have the game won in extra innings before a successful challenge extended the bottom of the 10th inning to set up the walk-off.

For the first time this series, the Sounds scored the first run and played from in front. Anthony Seigler helped plate the first run of the game on a fielder's choice accompanied by a Norfolk error that allowed Drew Avans to score. Jimmy Herron would later draw a two-out bases-loaded walk for a 2-0 Nashville advantage after the first. Bobby Dalbec led off the third with his third home with Nashville. Seeing the Tides draw within a run, Seigler pushed the lead back to 5-2 and extended his on-base streak to 34 games with a two-run home run to make it 5-2 after the fifth inning.

Garrett Stallings got the start on the mound for Nashville and worked a season-high four innings. He allowed four hits and two earned runs before turning the ball over to the rest of the bullpen. Elvin Rodriguez and Joel Payamps worked three scoreless innings. Rodriguez worked around three hits with three strikeouts for a clean sheet while Payamps struck out one of the three batters he faced in the seventh. After running into a bit of trouble in the eighth, Bryan Hudson gave way to Craig Yoho. Inheriting a pair of runners, the Tides strung together back-to-back extra-base hits off Yoho to bring the game all square at 5-5.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the 10th, Freddy Zamora singled to score the first Nashville run since the fifth and the third Tides' error allowed the second run to come across for a 7-5 lead.

After stranding a pair of Norfolk baserunners in the ninth to send the game to extra-innings, Tyler Jay was relieved by Jesus Liranzo for the 10th. After picking up two quick outs, Liranzo appeared to have his second strikeout of the inning on a 3-2 count. Instead, a successful challenge by Norfolk's Terrin Vavra instead extended the inning and sent Fernando Peguero to the plate as the go-ahead run. Three pitches later, Peguero had a walk-off three-run home run off Liranzo.

The Sounds and Tides will resume their series on Friday night at Harbor Park. Brewers' no. 12-rated prospect Logan Henderson (6-1, 1.89 ERA) will get the start as the Sounds look to pick up their first win of the series and end the current three-game slide. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 5:35 pm CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

THREEGLER: Anthony Seigler led the way offensively for the Sounds with three RBI. It was his first multi-RBI game since last Wednesday against Gwinnett and just his second in his last 18 games. It was his first three RBI game of the year, but he has a four-RBI game this season and is tied for the third-most multi-RBI games by a Nashville player this year with five. His fifth-inning home run extended his on-base streak to 34 games, tied for the longest streak in the International League this season and third overall among full-season minor leaguers this season. Mets' farmhand Marco Vargas posted the longest on-base streak in the minors so far this year when he reached base in 36 straight games from April 4-May 29 between Low-A St. Lucie and High-A Brooklyn.

BETTER IN PAIRS: Jeferson Quero made it three-straight multi-hit games after finishing Thursday 2-for-5 with two runs scored. The Brewers' no. 2-rated prospect has reached base safely in all six games played with Nashville this season and is hitting .348 (8-for-23) with three RBI, three walks, four runs, and two strikeouts.

BOB THE BUILDER: Bobby Dalbec followed up his three-hit game on Wednesday night with a home run on Thursday. It was his third home run in Sounds' threads and seventh overall in Triple-A this year after starting the season with Charlotte. He has played in all three games so far in the series and is hitting .333 (4-for-12) with a double, triple, and home run. He's got two RBI for the week to go with a pair of runs.

HANG 10: Raynel Delgado extended his current hitting streak to 10 games after going 1-for-5 on Thursday. He's just the second Nashville player this season to have a double-digit game hitting streak behind Anthony Seigler's team-best 16-game hitting streak. Eddie Rosario had a streak reach nine games and Seigler just had a nine-game streak end in Wednesday's loss. Over his last 10, Delgado is hitting .317 (13-for-41) with a pair of doubles, six RBI, and five runs.

BY THE NUMBERS: With the loss on Thursday, the Sounds drop to 7-8 in day games, 30-12 when scoring first, 2-6 in extra-innings, suffered their third walk-off loss, are 14-5 when recording 10+ hits, 34-4 when leading after the seventh, and 15-3 when hitting 2+ home runs in a game. Thursday was just the second time this year where all nine starters had at least one hit.







International League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.