Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 12 vs. Jacksonville

June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (39-26) vs. Rochester Red Wings (22-41)

Thursday, June 12, 2025 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Connor Gillispie (2-0, 4.38) vs. RHP Adrian Sampson (1-1, 5.76)

HUMP DAY HEARTBREAK: The Rochester Red Wings took the field Wednesday night looking to snap their seven-game losing streak, but the Jumbo Shrimp rallied in the top of the ninth to secure a 4-3 victory over the Red Wings...LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ turned in 6.0 strong innings, restricting Jacksonville to only one earned on four hits...seven of the nine starters for Rochester picked up at least one hit in the contest, led by 3B BRADY HOUSE with a pair of singles and an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 11 games...Rochester looks to avoid a season-long nine-game losing streak this afternoon, sending RHP ADRIAN SAMPSON to the mound against Jacksonville RHP Connor Gillispie.

BRADY BUNCH: 3B BRADY HOUSE recorded two hits and an RBI in last night's game, extending his streak to the longest active hitting streak in the International League...the Georgia Native enters today with a hit in each of his last 11 games and is now slugging a .517 in 2025...House is holding a slash line of .302/.352/.517 (.869 OPS) with 27 XBH (12 HR, 3B, 14 2B) and 26 RBI across 32 games at Innovative Field this season...

House sits among the top 10 across multiple offensive stats within the IL, tallying

73 hits and 125 total bases this season, making him one shy of league-leader Justin Crawford (Lehigh Valley IronPigs), who leads with 74 hits and right behind Otto Kemp (Lehigh Valley IronPigs) who leads with 133 total bases.

ALVA-RISE & SHINE: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ allowed one earned on four hits across 6.0 innings of work last night, while adding five strikeouts without surrendering a walk in what was his 100th career MiLB appearance (70 GS)...this marked the 2021 12th round pick's fifth start of the year in which he threw 5.0 or more innings while allowing one or fewer earned runs...in starts the California native has turned in at least 5.0 innings of work this season (9), he boasts an ERA of 2.79 (15 ER/48.1 IP)...

Alvarez has turned in a total of 59.1 innings this season, tied for eighth-most in the International League and third-most among left-handed pitchers...his 13 starts are tied for the second-most in the IL.

The Cal Poly product is the first Red Wings southpaw to make at least 10 starts in back-to-back seasons (16 in '24) since Pat Dean and Jason Wheeler in 2015 & 2016.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON turned in 1.0 clean inning of work with a pair of strikeouts last night, striking out a pair of batters along the way...he has not allowed an earned run in five consecutive appearances, and 11 of his last 12 dating back to game one of a doubleheader on 5/10 at SWB...over that stretch, the southpaw has logged a 1.59 ERA (2 ER/11.1 IP) with a .125 batting average against (5-for-40), 10th and sixth-best among International League relievers (min.10.0 IP), respectively...

Across 11 appearances (2 starts) at Innovative Field this season, Pilkington boasts a 1.80 ERA (3 ER/15.0 IP) with 21 strikeouts.

ARRUDA-MENTARY: 2B J.T. ARRUDA went 1-for-4 with a single on Wednesday night, increasing his on-base streak to 12 games...the California native's streak is the longest active on-base streak for the Red Wings...throughout the streak (since 5/21 @ SYR) Arruda is hitting .345, with a .424 OBP and a 1.045 OPS, he has also added a pair of doubles as well as a pair of homers throughout his streak...

Arruda's career high on-base streak came in 2022 when he reached base in 20 straight games for the Single-A Fredericksburg Nationals (8/11/22-9/8/22).







International League Stories from June 12, 2025

Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 12 vs. Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.