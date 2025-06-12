Bisons Could Not Keep Pace with Columbus on Thursday Night

June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Buffalo, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons were hit hard in a 7-1 loss to the Columbus Clippers on Thursday night, as their pitching gave up four home runs, including 876 feet worth of homers to Jhonkensy Noel.

Petey Halpin got this game to a quick start for the Clippers as he lined a ball down the right-field line for a leadoff homer off of Buffalo starter Adam Kloffenstein to start the game. Then, with one out, Chase DeLauter walked and Noel demolished a towering fly ball to left for a two-run homer and a 3-0 Columbus advantage.

Orelvis Martinez and Rainer Nunez walked for Buffalo to start the bottom of the second, but Columbus starter Parker Messick worked around them, retiring the next three with two strikeouts.

Josh Rivera poked an opposite-field single through the right side for the Herd's first hit of the day to start the bottom of the third, then with two out, Riley Tirotta followed suit to extend his hitting streak to nine games. They would be left on base, though.

Meanwhile, Kloffenstein only allowed three baserunners in the next four innings to finish his day with five innings pitched and the three first-inning runs allowed on three hits, two walks and a hit batter. He also picked off a runner at first base and tied his Bisons high with six strikeouts in the game.

Buffalo threatened to crack the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth with a two-out rally. Michael Stefanic hit a hard double to right that hit off Noel's glove, then Joey Loperfido and Tirotta walked to bring up Martinez with the bases loaded for the second straight game. The latter walk also knocked Messick out of the game.

As Martinez faced Will Dion, the Bisons looked like they would score after an errant throw by the catcher to Dion after his first pitch allowed Stefanic to come home from third. However, the umpires ruled that Martinez's challenge on the pitch killed the play and Stefanic was forced to return to third. Martinez popped out in foul territory to end the inning.

Nick Sandlin replaced Kloffenstein for the top of the sixth in a rehab appearance, but was clobbered as four straight Clippers had extra-base hits to start the frame. Those included Noel and C.J. Kayfus, who hit back-to-back homers for a combined three runs and a 6-0 lead.

Will Wilson, who had the last of those four straight extra-base knocks with a triple, scored and made it 7-0 on a sacrifice fly that featured a tremendous diving catch by Damiano Palmegiani in left.

The Bisons finally got on the board in the bottom of the seventh inning as Stefanic and Loperfido hit back-to-back two-out doubles to cut the deficit down to 7-1. That would be the last baserunner the Herd had in the game, as Columbus pitchers retired the last seven Buffalo hitters.

The Herd's bullpen did well to back up Sandlin after he was chased from the game, as Ryan Jennings and Paxton Schultz each got four outs while not giving up a run.

Hunter Gregory made his Triple-A debut out of the Bisons bullpen in this game and worked a 1-2-3 top of the ninth with two strikeouts.

The Bisons and Clippers will play the fourth game of the six-game series at 6:35 p.m. at Sahlen Field on Friday night. Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer will make a rehab start for the Bisons. You can listen to the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com starting at 6:15 p.m. with Pat Malacaro and Duke McGuire.







