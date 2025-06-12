Parkland High School and Shippensburg University Product Gabe Mosser Wins Home Debut as 'Pigs Snap Skid

June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - A four-run fourth and an eight-run seventh inning paved the way for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (43-22) in a 12-3 triumph over the Worcester Red Sox (36-29) on Thursday evening at Coca-Cola Park.

The win trims the IronPigs magic number to six to clinch the International League First-Half Title and secure a spot in the IL Playoffs.

Worcester scored in the first for a third straight game. Jhostynxon Garcia belted a two-run homer to put the WooSox on the board first.

In the fourth, Óscar Mercado tied the game with a two-run double and then scored the go-ahead run on a Rafael Lantigua sacrifice fly. A Rodolfo Castro base hit capped the frame, scoring Gabriel Rincones Jr.

The game stayed 4-2 'Pigs until they exploded for eight in the seventh. Keaton Anthony collected his first triple-A RBI to start the scoring in the frame before a Rincones RBI knock. Lantigua followed with a two-run single and Erick Brito added an RBI double. Castro again put the cap on the frame, ripping a three-run homer, his fifth of the season, to make it 12-2.

Vaughn Grissom hit a solo homer in the ninth as consolation for the WooSox.

Parkland High School and Shippensburg University product Gabe Mosser (2-1) earned the win in his home debut. The Allentown native allowed just two runs in 5.1 innings on three hits and three walks, striking out four.

Richard Fitts (0-1) took the loss for the WooSox, allowing four runs (three earned) in four innings on five hits and two walks, striking out four.

The IronPigs and WooSox continue their series on Friday, June 13th at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with Nabil Crismatt (4-4, 4.32) on the mound for the 'Pigs while Worcester rides with Cooper Criswell (2-1, 1.52).

