Bats Homestand Highlights: June 17-22

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - A summer full of Bats baseball rolls on as the Bats return to Louisville Slugger Field to take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders! The week will feature fan-favorite promotions like Friday and Saturday fireworks shows, as well as unique ballpark fun like Rabies Awareness Night, a celebrity appearance from Kate Flannery and Buddy's Birthday Celebration!

In their series from Tuesday, June 17 to Sunday, June 22, the Bats will play host to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. This is the only time that the two teams will face off this season, so be sure to come out to the ballpark to catch a game next week!

Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games, with broadcasts for Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday on Sports Talk 790 AM, while Wednesday and Friday's affairs will be broadcast on Talk Radio 1080. Bats games are also live streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.

Tuesday, June 17 - Louisville Bats vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Peanut Allergy Awareness Night: If you or someone you know has a peanut allergy, this is the night to bring them to the ballpark. NO peanuts or peanut-based concession items will be sold at Louisville Slugger Field on Tuesday night.

Taco Tuesday: Every Tuesday, enjoy $4 tacos at select concession stands!

Wednesday, June 18 - Louisville Bats vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders

Gates Open: All gates will open at 11 a.m., with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m.

Senior Day: Bats fans 55 and older will receive half-off tickets to Wednesday's contest, presented by Humana.

Baseball Bingo: Sponsored by Meijer and Outback Steakhouse, fans can pick up a free Baseball Bingo card upon entry and follow along during the game with the chance to earn amazing prizes. All Baseball Bingo Cards include a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse.

Senior Stroll Around the Bases: Presented by Humana, we invite all seniors to feel like a ballplayer by staying after the conclusion of the game for Senior Stroll Around the Bases!

Thursday, June 19 - Louisville Bats vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Juneteenth Celebration: The Bats will celebrate Juneteenth throughout the night with a performance of Lift Every Voice and Sing before the game, and the team will wear their throwback Louisville Black Caps uniforms for the game.

Thrifty Thursdays: Every Thursday, enjoy $4 hot dogs, $2 popcorn and $2 16-ounce Pepsi products!

Friday, June 20 - Louisville Bats vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

Welcome To Louisville (Buddy's Version): Friday night's game will have a pop star feel to it as there will be a friendship bracelet making station, a costume contest, a dynamic play list featuring all the current hits, and much more for fans to enjoy, presented by ERA Realty.

BirdZerk!: A staple at minor league ballparks, BirdZerk! will make an appearance at Louisville Slugger Field to entertain the crowd with hilarious comedy routines!

Gametime Happy Hour: Enjoy $3 Miller Lite and Coors Lights, presented by Miller Lite.

Student Pass Offer: Visit this link and use your student email address to receive $10 tickets for every Friday home game throughout the season!

Margarita Madness: Enjoy $6 margaritas, presented by Number Juan Tequila, available at all bars.

Friends and Family Night With purchase of a special ticket package, receive four reserved tickets, hats, hot dogs, and sodas for the whole family to enjoy! Must be purchased in advance.

502 Fridays: On select Fridays throughout the season, the Bats will be wearing special 502 Connect jerseys!

Postgame Fireworks: Stick around after the conclusion of the game as we light up the sky with a beautiful fireworks show, presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance!

Saturday, June 21 - Louisville Bats vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

Rabies Awareness Night: As the Bats take on the team from Scranton, PA, the Bats will be spending the night celebrating our favorite paper company from Scranton, presented by the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources. Actress Kate Flannery, who plays Meredith Palmer in The Office, will be on hand to make a special appearance. Before and during the game, Flannery will be signing autographs for fans in the Hall of Fame Pavilion. She will also throw the ceremonial first pitch before the game. For fans who don't want to wait in line, a special ticket offer is available that includes a third-base infield ticket and a poster signed by Kate Flannery!

Poster Giveaway: The first 2,000 fans to enter Louisville Slugger Field will receive a limited-edition Buddy Bat poster featuring Buddy in his office attire with his foes from The Electric City.

Postgame Fireworks: Two straight nights of fireworks? You bet! Stick around after the game for another fireworks show, presented by SERVPRO.

Party at the Park: Featuring $4 Cupcake Vineyards Wine Pours, $6 Signature Bats Cocktails and $6 Select Craft Beers.

Food Truck: The Frickled Pickle Express food truck will be located at the right field berm by the Penn Station Pavilion during the game.

Sunday, June 22 - Louisville Bats vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders

Gates Open: All gates will open at 12 p.m., with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

Buddy's Birthday Celebration: It's Buddy's Birthday! Join us for a day of celebration as we honor the best bat in the business! Presented by Nothing Bundt Cakes. Before the game, there will be a special birthday party for Buddy Bat in the Humana Cabana exclusive to Bats Kids Club members. Memberships will be available for purchase on Sunday as well.

Kids Day: Kids Club members can enjoy free admission to Sunday's game, and all kids 12 and under will receive a free kids meal (one per child) at the ballpark. Kids can additionally enjoy the inflatables in the Hall of Fame Pavilion. Kids Day is sponsored by Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Water Park.

Philly's Best Non-Alcoholic Slushies: Stop by the Philly's Best stand at the top of section 124 and the Home Plate concession stand each Sunday home game for $4 non-alcoholic slushies, presented by Philly's Best Frozen Desserts!

Kids Run the Bases: To finish up a fun-filled homestand, kids are encouraged to stick around and take a lap around the bases after the game.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.







