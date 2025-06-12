Redbirds Announce Fiesta Friday Weekly Promotion

June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced a brand-new weekly promotion for the rest of the 2025 season at AutoZone Park. The club will host Fiesta Fridays during each homestand, excluding the Fourth of July, through the end of the season.

On each Fiesta Friday, fans are encouraged to enjoy 2-for-$5 street tacos, $5 margaritas and $5 Dos Equis sold in the shack on the right field terrace. The festivities are scheduled to kick off on Friday, June 20 as Memphis takes the field as the Memphis Musica, the team's Copa de la Diversion identity.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT on all Fiesta Fridays. Fans can purchase tickets to each Fiesta Friday at memphisredbirds.com/tickets.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 17 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

