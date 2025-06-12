Redbirds Announce Fiesta Friday Weekly Promotion
June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced a brand-new weekly promotion for the rest of the 2025 season at AutoZone Park. The club will host Fiesta Fridays during each homestand, excluding the Fourth of July, through the end of the season.
On each Fiesta Friday, fans are encouraged to enjoy 2-for-$5 street tacos, $5 margaritas and $5 Dos Equis sold in the shack on the right field terrace. The festivities are scheduled to kick off on Friday, June 20 as Memphis takes the field as the Memphis Musica, the team's Copa de la Diversion identity.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT on all Fiesta Fridays. Fans can purchase tickets to each Fiesta Friday at memphisredbirds.com/tickets.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 17 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from June 12, 2025
- Redbirds Announce Fiesta Friday Weekly Promotion - Memphis Redbirds
- Red Wings Drop Another to Jumbo Shrimp - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Homestand Highlights: June 17-22 - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Fall in Extras on Walk-Off Home Run - Nashville Sounds
- Saturday's LEGO® NINJAGO® 'Free Build Event' Is Also 'Buster's Birthday Bash' with Pregame Party - Buffalo Bisons
- Burns Solid, Bullpen Struggles as Bats Fall 10-2 - Louisville Bats
- Peguero Hits Walk-Off Homer For Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Great Polar Park Writers Series to Begin Its Second Season this Saturday, May 24 - Worcester Red Sox
- June 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 12 vs. Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds Announce Fiesta Friday Weekly Promotion
- Six-Run Fifth Not Enough as Redbirds Drop Day Game at Stripers
- Crooks Three-Run Homer Leads Memphis over Gwinnett
- Memphis Redbirds, Tri Delta Team up to Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
- Memphis Drops Series Finale to Indianapolis for Series Split