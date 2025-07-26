Redbirds Walk-off Stripers in Front of Sell-Out Crowd
July 26, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a walk-off 4-3 win on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.
Memphis third baseman Cesar Prieto smacked a 2-0 pitch into center field to drive home the tying and winning run int the bottom of the ninth, his fourth hit of the game. The win is the first walk-off victory for the Redbirds since May 3 against Louisville. Memphis scored a run in both the bottom of the sixth and seventh to pull within a run ahead of the ninth-inning rally. Prieto went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs in the win to surpass 90 hits on the season.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits, walked four and struck out four in 4.0 innings pitched. The five hits allowed tied a season high. Oddanier Mosqueda and Zack Weiss each tossed 2.0 innings of shutout baseball. Ryan Fernandez (4-1) worked a perfect ninth to keep Memphis in striking distance.
Catcher Andy Yerzy went 2-for-4 with a double and scored the tying run in the ninth inning. First baseman Luken Baker walked twice in four plate appearances. Left fielder Matt Koperniak added an RBI to keep his hot week rolling.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, July 27 to conclude a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from July 26, 2025
- Redbirds Walk-off Stripers in Front of Sell-Out Crowd - Memphis Redbirds
- Flurry of Fourth-Frame Runs Clinches Indians' Series Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Lee, Carpenter Homer in Saturday Night Loss to Indy - Toledo Mud Hens
- Saints Score Seven Runs Late to Come from Behind and Win, 9-5, Over WooSox - St. Paul Saints
- Knights Drop Close Contest to Sounds, 5-4 - Charlotte Knights
- Wings Drop Second-Straight against RailRiders - Rochester Red Wings
- Ritchie's Impressive Road Debut Spoiled as Stripers Walked off 4-3 in Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds End Scoreless Streak in Nail-Biting Win over Knights - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Unable to Outslug I-Cubs, Fall 11-9 - Louisville Bats
- Carrasco's Strong Start, Late Runs Buoy RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Syracuse Wins Sixth Straight Game with 6-3 Victory over Omaha on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Iowa Takes Back and Forth Game in Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- High Five: 'Pigs Plate Six in Eighth for Fifth Straight Win over Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bulls Blank Jumbo Shrimp 3-0 - Durham Bulls
- Snelling's Gem Not Enough in 3-0 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Late IronPig Surge Sinks Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons and Columbus Suspended in Third Inning - Buffalo Bisons
- Buffalo at Columbus Suspended - Columbus Clippers
- July 26 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 26, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indians Fall to Mud Hens Late, 4-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 26 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds Walk-off Stripers in Front of Sell-Out Crowd
- Memphis Pitching Continues Dominance for Third Straight Win
- Koperniak Homers Twice, Taylor Goes Scoreless through Seven in Win
- Wetherholt Belts Two Blasts, Wilkerson Dominates Stripers in Win
- FanDuel Sports Network to Stream and Televise Five Memphis Redbirds Games