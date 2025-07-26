Redbirds Walk-off Stripers in Front of Sell-Out Crowd

July 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a walk-off 4-3 win on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis third baseman Cesar Prieto smacked a 2-0 pitch into center field to drive home the tying and winning run int the bottom of the ninth, his fourth hit of the game. The win is the first walk-off victory for the Redbirds since May 3 against Louisville. Memphis scored a run in both the bottom of the sixth and seventh to pull within a run ahead of the ninth-inning rally. Prieto went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs in the win to surpass 90 hits on the season.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits, walked four and struck out four in 4.0 innings pitched. The five hits allowed tied a season high. Oddanier Mosqueda and Zack Weiss each tossed 2.0 innings of shutout baseball. Ryan Fernandez (4-1) worked a perfect ninth to keep Memphis in striking distance.

Catcher Andy Yerzy went 2-for-4 with a double and scored the tying run in the ninth inning. First baseman Luken Baker walked twice in four plate appearances. Left fielder Matt Koperniak added an RBI to keep his hot week rolling.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, July 27 to conclude a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.

