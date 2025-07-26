Carrasco's Strong Start, Late Runs Buoy RailRiders

July 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Rochester Red Wings 6-2 Saturday night at Innovative Field. Carlos Carrasco worked seven complete, striking out six, and the RaiLRiders broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the eighth inning to seal the win.

The Red Wings opened the scoring with a solo home run from Andres Chapparo off Carrasco in the bottom of the second.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre immediately responded in the top of the second. Everson Pereira walked and scored from first on T.J. Rumfield's 27th double of the season. With two down, Rumfield crossed on a single from Bryan De La Cruz for a 2-1 lead.

Rochester tied the game at two in the bottom of the fifth on a one-out double by Jackson Cluff and an RBI single from Francisco Mejia.

Carrasco allowed just the two runs on five hits with one walk over his seven innings of work. It was the 38-year-old's third straight start pitching seven complete, accomplishing the mark for the first time in three consecutive games since April of 2018.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tallied four runs in the top of the eighth. Jeimer Candelario worked a walk and scored on a two-out double to right by Jose Rojas for a 3-2 lead. Nicky Lopez singled in Rojas to add insurance and then scored on a double from Andrew Velazquez. Jesus Rodriguez reached on an infield single, which allowed Velazquez to score from second to give the RailRiders a 6-2 lead.

Carrasco (4-2) earned the win for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Eric Reyzelman and Kervin Castro followed Carrasco with a scoreless inning apiece. Eduardo Salazar (1-2) allowed all four runs in the eighth to take the loss.

The RailRiders and Red Wings wrap their season series on Sunday afternoon. Sean Boyle squares off against Chase Solesky at 1:05 P.M. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is idle on Monday and hosts the Nashville Sounds in a six-game set starting at 6:35 Tuesday night at PNC Field. Purchase tickets at www.swbrailriders.com.

