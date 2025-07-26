Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 26 vs. Scranton/WB

July 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/WB RailRiders (19-5, 57-39) vs. Rochester Red Wings (11-14, 38-59)

Saturday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-2, 3.38) vs. LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara (2-1, 3.60)

DE-RAILED: The Red Wings hosted the Scranton/WB RailRiders for game four of their series on Friday night, but fell to the New York Yankees' top affiliate by a score of 7-5...Rochester attempted to rally from an early deficit, with all five runs and seven of their nine hits coming in the last four innings, but were unable to finish the job...CF ANDREW PINCKNEY provided an offensive spark in the bottom of the sixth with a three-run home run, while DH NICK SCHNELL and 1B YOHANDY MORALES both extended their on-base streak to 18 games...the Wings are back in action tonight as they take on Scranton/WB for game five of their six-game set...LHP SHINNOSUKE OGASAWARA will take the mound against the RailRiders' RHP Carlos Carrasco.

JULYIN' KING: The Red Wings offense ranks among the top five in the International League in several categories in the month of July...they lead the way with 40 stolen bases and hold a share of the top spot with 90 walks, are tied for third with 30 home runs and a .363 OBP, rank fourth with a .468 SLG, .831 OPS, and 304 total bases, and round out the top five with 108 RBI and 116 runs scored...individually, OF NICK SCHNELL is tied for the league-lead since 7/1 with both 28 total hits and 16 XBH, comes in second in total bases (61), ranks third with eight homers (T-3rd), an .824 SLG and 1.270 OPS, and is fifth with a .378 batting average...OF ROBERT HASSELL III trails right behind in fourth place with 26 hits, a .446 OBP (9th) and .347 batting average (10th), while INF YOHANDY MORALES has driven in the third-most RBI (21)...

With five games still to play, this is the first time this season Rochester has hit 30 homers in a calendar month.

CATCH 'EM IF YOU CAN: The Red Wings continued to be thieves on the basepaths, as 3B JOSÉ TENA and DH NICK SCHNELL both recorded a stolen base...since Rochester's 21-game stolen base streak ended on 7/19, the Wings have stolen at least one base in their last five contests, giving them a stolen base in 26 of their last 27 games...

Since 6/5, the Red Wings have stolen 75 bases, good for the most in all of Triple-A.

EARLY BIRD: RF ROBERT HASSELL III started Friday's game off with a leadoff single...this marks the fourth straight day Hassell has led off a game with a hit, the longest streak since Byron Buxton got leadoff hits in four consecutive days from 5/9-5/12 in 2016...he has now hit safely in eight straight games for the third time this season in a Red Wings uniform, becoming the first Red Wing with three separate eight-game hitting streaks in a single season since OF Nick Banks in 2022...

In three games as a right fielder this season, Hassell is hitting .467 (7-for-15) with six RBI.

UNA-TENA-BLE: 3B JOSÉ TENA added a hit in yesterday's matchup, extending his hitting streak to seven games with a 1-for-4 performance at the plate while adding a stolen base...over that stretch (since 7/18), Tena has hit .296 (8-for-27) with an OBP of .367, a homer and four stolen bases...on Fridays, the Dominican-born infielder is slashing .318/.400/.545, while stealing three bases in five games played...

Since joining the Red Wings on 6/17, Tena ranks third in the International League in stolen bases with 12.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: DH NICK SCHNELL and 1B YOHANDY MORALES both recorded hits in Friday night's loss, extending their respective on-base streaks to 18 games...this matches the longest on-base streak by a Red Wing this season, set by both BRADY HOUSE (4/15-5/4) and DAYLEN LILE (5/2-6/8) earlier this year...they are the first pair of Red Wings teammates to begin an on-base streak of at least 18 games one day apart (Morales 7/1, Schnell 7/2) since Antoan Richardson & Deibinson Romero both kicked off streaks of 20+ games on 5/25 in 2013.

PINCKNEY PROMISE: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY broke the Red Wings' scoring drought in the sixth inning, slamming a three-run home run...the Alabama products' 13th home run of the season ties him for the team lead in home runs among all Red Wing hitters, with NICK SCHNELL and BRADY HOUSE ...

When at the plate with two outs, Pinckney is batting .292 (31-for-106) with seven home runs.

The former fourth-round pick has recorded an RBI in each of his last four games.

CADE FOR THIS: RHP CADE CAVALLI turned in 6.0 innings of work, allowing four earned on 10 hits while striking out seven hitters without issuing a walk...the Oklahoma product has fanned 65 opposing hitters over 61.0 innings of work this season (9.59 K/9)...Cavilli now ranks second in the Nationals Era (since 2021) in career strikeouts (193), games started (40), and in innings pitched with 182.2...

The former first-round draft pick lit up the radar gun, topping out at 98.5 mph...Cavalli holds each of the Red Wings' top 15 hardest pitches this season, as well as 45 of the top 50 by Red Wings pitching in 2025.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2014: On this day in 2014, the Red Wings walked off the Indianapolis Indians 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth inning...1B NATE HANSON laced a one-out single into center, driving home CF ERIC FARRIS for the game's winning run... LHP SEAN GILMARTIN dominated on the mound, throwing 7.1 innings, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out four Indianapolis batters...RHP MICHAEL TONKIN earned the win after coming in for the ninth inning, tossing a scoreless inning while allowing one hit.







