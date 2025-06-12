Bats Squander Early Lead as Cubs Walk It Off, 5-4

June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - Three hours after a disheartening 10-2 defeat, fueled by an eight-run bullpen implosion in the final frame, the Louisville Bats retook the field for game two of their split doubleheader against the Iowa Cubs. Although the Bats carried a three-run lead into the fifth inning, a costly error opened the door for the Cubs to charge back. A 3-3 stalemate brought the game to extras, and ultimately Iowa edged out Louisville, 5-4, in nine innings on Thursday night.

Reiver Sanmartin got the spot start, his first start since May 28, 2022. Sanmartin stepped up, giving the Bats some much-needed stability on the mound.

Sanmartin's sharp showing on the mound played a critical role in Louisville's early success. It took the lefty just 10 pitches to retire the side in the first, and in the second he worked around a leadoff double to keep Iowa scoreless. He rounded out his outing with a clean third, highlighted by Jack Rogers' nice catch in foul territory and sharp throw to second for an inning-ending double play.

On the offensive end, the Bats drew first blood for the first time this series. Following a pair of doubles in game one, Rece Hinds stayed hot in his first at-bat of the night, adding a third two-bagger. After advancing on a ground out, Will Banfield legged out an infield single to bring him home and take a 1-0 advantage.

The Bats stayed aggressive, chasing Cubs starter Frankie Scalzo Jr. out of the game after Jeimer Candelario and Francisco Urbaez both reached to begin the third. Louisville kept its momentum going against Iowa's bullpen, tacking on two more runs. Edwin Rios lifted a sac fly to plate Candelario, and Urbaez came around on an infield single from Rogers.

After an uneventful fourth, the Cubs' offense finally woke up in the fifth. In his second frame of work, Yosver Zulueta ran into trouble as Iowa loaded the bases with one out. An error by Rios brought two runs home, and the Cubs tied it up on an RBI groundout, knotting the game at three. Just like that, the Bats' three-run advantage dissipated.

While Louisville put two on with one out in the sixth, back-to-back strikeouts squashed the Bats' push. In the bottom of the frame, Lenny Torres Jr. came through, preserving the tie with a nine-pitch 1-2-3 inning.

Still, Louisville couldn't capitalize on that heading into the seventh. Urbaez drew a one-out walk but never budged from first base. Stranding the go-ahead run, the Bats went to the bottom of the seventh with a chance for Iowa to walk it off.

After breezing through the sixth, Torres Jr. returned in hopes of preventing that. Torres Jr. began the frame with a strikeout, but a broken bat looper into center put the winning runner on. Louisville got out of it with a double play on a caught ball for a second time. And fittingly, after a costly miscue earlier, it was Rios who came through. Lunging to the bag to double up the runner, Rios sent the game to extras.

Rogers kicked off the eighth with a chopper to the mound. The automatic runner, Hinds, found himself in between bags. Heads up baserunning from Rogers put him on second during the rundown. Levi Jordan drew a walk, and Rogers advanced on a wild pitch putting runners on the corners. The Bats capitalized, as Rogers came home on a Banfield sacrifice fly. However, Louisville couldn't add on, as Jordan was gunned down trying to swipe second.

While Luis Mey didn't allow a hit, Iowa nonetheless brought home the ghost runner to even the score, 4-4. Back-to-back groundouts plated Greg Allen, but a flyout halted the damage there.

The Bats' hopes of rallying in the ninth were quickly hindered, as Jacob Hurtubise lined into a double play to kick off the frame, erasing the automatic runner. A walk and hit by pitch kept Louisville's prospects alive. However, Phil Bickford (W, 1-1) struck Urbaez out to hold the tie.

With the winning run at second, Connor Phillips (L, 1-2) had an uphill battle. A well-placed looper to right by the leadoff batter put runners on the corners, and Carlos Perez ended the game with a walk-off sacrifice fly, giving the home team the 5-4 triumph.

The Bats (27-39) continue their series with the Cubs (36-28) on Friday night. First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET with Nick Curran on the call for Sports Talk 790.







