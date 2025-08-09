Clippers Win 2-1 over Gwinnett Saturday Night

August 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - The Clippers took center stage in the Arena District on Saturday night, defeating the visiting Gwinnett Stripers 2-1.

Right-handed starter Austin Peterson (2-3) made it into the 9th inning before he finally allowed a run. He struck out eight in 8.1 innings of work, allowing just five hits.

Parker Mushinski closed the door for his fifth save of the season.

The Clippers loaded the bases in the 1st inning but couldn't score. When they did it again in the 6th inning, this time the ClipShow took advantage. Jhonkensy Noel and Will Wilson both collected RBI via infield groundouts.

Center fielder Petey Halpin left the game in the 6th inning with an apparent knee injury suffered after making an outstanding catch. Kahlil Watson moved over from left to center, putting him in position to make a game saving, diving catch for the final out of the 9th inning.

Columbus improves to 14-22 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 48-60 overall this season.

