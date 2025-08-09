Knights Tally a Season-High 20 Hits, Top Mets, 12-6

August 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - The Charlotte Knights went to work early and often against the Syracuse Mets Saturday night. Charlotte jumped out to an 11-0 lead and held off Syracuse during the late innings for a 12-6 victory. The Knights finished with eight extra-base hits and totaled a season-high 20 hits.

The barrage began in the top of the second inning. Dominic Fletcher and Dru Baker both doubled to give the Knights a 1-0 lead. In the third, Charlotte added three more runs on RBI hits by Tim Elko, Korey Lee, and Fletcher.

Two frames later, the Knights exploded for seven more runs. Lee and Fletcher opened the rally with RBI hits. Jacob Gonzalez followed with a three-run Home Run off the batter's eye in center field; his second Home Run in as many games. Will Robertson then clubbed his 18th homer of the season in the form of a two-run shot. The Knights led 11-0 at the halfway point.

Syracuse never crept closer than a six-run deficit the rest of the way. The run support was more than enough for the Knights pitching trio of Mike Clevinger, Evan McKendry, and Jared Shuster. Clevinger took care of the first 4.2 innings, McKendry pitched the next 3.1 stanzas, and Shuster closed out the contest.

All nine of Charlotte's starters recorded at least one hit. Robertson, Elko, Lee, and Fletcher all tallied a three-hit performance white Vinny Capra went 2-for-3 with three walks and three runs scored. Gonzalez also finished 2-for-3 and added a pair of walks.

