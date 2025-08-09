Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 9 at Norfolk

August 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (16-21, 43-66) vs. Norfolk Tides (14-21, 44-64)

Saturday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Harbor Park - Norfolk, VA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Andrew Alvarez (1-7, 4.34) vs. RHP Thaddeus Ward (7-6, 6.17)

SNAPPED: The Rochester Red Wings and the Norfolk Tides clashed for game four of their six-game series on Friday night from Harbor Park...looking to snap their three-game losing streak, the Red Wings glided past the Norfolk Tides 8-4...LF TREY LIPSCOMB knocked in four RBI, including a three-run homer, and 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO logged his 300th Triple-A hit and 50th as a Red Wing as part of his multi-hit night...the Red Wings bullpen held the Tides to just one run on two hits over 7.0 innings of work...Rochester will look to remain in the win column this evening, as they take on Norfolk for game five of their six-game series...LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ will face off against former Red Wing RHP Thaddeus Ward...

The Wings sealed their first win against Baltimore's top affiliate since 4/19/2023 on Friday, ending the Tide's season-best five-game win streak.

BOMBS A-TREY: LF TREY LIPSCOMB provided a surge for the offense Friday night, going 2-for-4 at the dish with a three-run blast and a single while collecting four RBI to bring his season total to an even 40...since the start of the road trip, the Maryland native holds a .341 AVG (15-for-44) and a .977 OPS with four doubles, three homers, 10 RBI, and six multi-hit performances during the 10-game stretch...

Away from Innovative Field this season, the Tennessee product is hitting .288 (47-for-163) with 26 RBI, six homers, and 11 doubles.

EVERYBODY CHAP YOUR HANDS: 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO logged his ninth multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4 with a double and a single...Chaparro's third-inning single marked his 300th hit of his Triple-A career...Chaparro also recorded his 50th hit as a Red Wing in as many games with a seventh-inning double...the Venezuelan-born infielder extended his on-base streak to 14 games (since 7/22), leading all active Red Wing hitters...through six games in August, Chaparro is hitting .333 (9-for-27) with a pair of homers, three doubles, and is logging a 1.046 OPS...

Chaparro is tied for third in the International League in extra-base hits in August with LF TREY LIPSCOMB and two other players...the pair of teammates are also tied for seventh in the IL in total bases over that stretch.

SWEET RELIEF: The Red Wings bullpen combined for 7.0 innings, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out 10 Norfolk hitters...RHP ANDRY LARA made his first appearance for the Wings since 5/1 vs. Lehigh Valley, earning his first win at the Triple-A level...LHP GARRETT DAVILA made his Red Wing debut in the win, striking out two as a part of a 1-2-3 inning...RHP EDUARDO SALAZAR also added a trio of strikeouts of his own, and is tied for third among active Red Wing relievers this season with 22 strikeouts...

This is the second time Red Wing relievers have thrown 7.0 or more innings while allowing one or fewer runs this season...the Wings bullpen tossed 7.1 scoreless innings against Buffalo on 7/3.

Davila is the 40th pitcher and 65th player overall to suit up for Rochester this season.

NASIM THE DREAM: SS NASIM NUÑEZ went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, two RBI, and two stolen bases in the Red Wings' win on Friday night...Nuñez's second stolen base moved him to 26 on the season, one behind CF ANDREW PINCKNEY for the team lead...the Bronx native is also tied for first place in the International League with six stolen bases in August...through five games this month, Nuñez is slashing .438/.526/.438, with four RBI.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2005: 20 years ago today, the Rochester Red Wings swept a day-night doubleheader against the Ottawa Lynx with game two going to extra innings and ending in dramatic fashion...Game one's first pitch hit the catcher's glove at 9:41 AM and cruised along thanks to Wings LHP FRANCISCO LIRIANO, who tossed 7.0 scoreless frames with four strikeouts and just four hits allowed...DH BRENT ABERNATHY and 3B LUIS MAZA paced the offense, each collecting two RBI to help lead Rochester to a game one victory, 7-3...game two had to be settled in extra innings, thanks in part to LF JOSH RABE launching a game-tying solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to even the game at four apiece...Both teams' offenses quieted down until the bottom of the 11th inning, when Luis Maza crushed a three-run shot over the left field wall, giving Rochester the 7-4 win and sealing the doubleheader sweep.







International League Stories from August 9, 2025

Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 9 at Norfolk - Rochester Red Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.