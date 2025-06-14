Saints Continue to Struggle Offensively at Victory Field in 4-2 Loss to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The St. Paul Saints entered the sixth game of their seven-game series at Victory Field hitting just .175, the second worst average during the week in Triple-A. Early on it looked like they would raise that average collecting four hits over the first two innings, but managed just one hit over the final seven innings as they struck out 15 times in a 4-2 loss to the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday night. They have now lost five of six in the series and 16 of their last 18 at Victory Field.

For the first time in the last six games, the Saints collected a hit in the first inning. Mickey Gasper dropped a single into left. Edouard Julien followed by being hit by a pitch, putting runners at first and second. Carson McCusker got the Saints on the board with a double to right-center giving the Saints a 1-0 lead.

The lead didn't last long because for the fourth straight game the Indians scored in the first. With two outs Nick Solak reached on an infield single to short and that was followed by a two-run homer to right by Jack Suwinski, his ninth of the season, giving the Indians a 2-1 lead. The Saints have given up 11 runs in the first inning over the last four games.

With two out and nobody on the in the second, the Saints tied it up at two. Anthony Prato ripped a triple high off the wall in right, Payton Eeles walked, and Mickey Gasper lined an RBI single into left. Gasper finished 2-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Suwinski continued his hot hitting ways for the Indians in the third. With one out he doubled to right-center and then moved to third on a single to left by Nick Yorke. Liover Peguero's fielder's choice scored Suwinski giving the Indians a 3-2 lead.

Once again Suwinski knocked in a run in the fifth. Billy Cook led off with an infield single to short. Major League rehabber Joey Bart walked putting runners at first and second. With one out Cook stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly from Suwinski increasing the Indians lead to 4-2.

After the second inning the Saints managed just three base runners: a two out walk to Tanner Schobel in the third, a leadoff single by Edouard Julien in the fifth, and a leadoff hit by pitch to Schobel in the ninth. At one point Indians pitchers retired 12 in a row from the Julien single in the fifth to the hit by pitch in the ninth.

Travis Adams continued his dominance on the mound pitching 3.0 scoreless innings allowing two hits and striking out three.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the seven-game series on Sunday afternoon at 12:35 p.m. (CT). Both teams are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







