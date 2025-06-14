Knights Battle Back, Fall in the End

June 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Charlotte Knights once again displayed their grit and reliance against the Durham Bulls. Unfortunately, the Knights endured a second straight walk-off defeat after a late Charlotte comeback evened the score down the stretch.

Durham jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs on four hits in the bottom of the first inning. Charlotte's Andre Lipcius cut into the deficit with a towering solo Home Run to left field in the top of the second.

The Bulls then rallied for three runs in the fourth inning and took a 5-1 lead. The score remained 5-1 until the Knights went to work against the home team's bullpen. Adam Hackenberg clubbed a two-run double in the top of the seventh inning and Zach DeLoach did the same in the eighth.

The Knights had tied the game 5-5, but in the ninth, Durham used a leadoff double followed by a single into centerfield to plate the winning run.

Colson Montgomery led the offense with two hits while Lipcius, DeLoach, and Nick Maton all reached base in multiple plate appearances. Chase Plymell and James Karinchak combined to work 4.1 shutout innings out of the Charlotte bullpen.

Game Five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday at 6:35pm ET.







