Knights Battle Back, Fall in the End
June 14, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
DURHAM, NC - The Charlotte Knights once again displayed their grit and reliance against the Durham Bulls. Unfortunately, the Knights endured a second straight walk-off defeat after a late Charlotte comeback evened the score down the stretch.
Durham jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs on four hits in the bottom of the first inning. Charlotte's Andre Lipcius cut into the deficit with a towering solo Home Run to left field in the top of the second.
The Bulls then rallied for three runs in the fourth inning and took a 5-1 lead. The score remained 5-1 until the Knights went to work against the home team's bullpen. Adam Hackenberg clubbed a two-run double in the top of the seventh inning and Zach DeLoach did the same in the eighth.
The Knights had tied the game 5-5, but in the ninth, Durham used a leadoff double followed by a single into centerfield to plate the winning run.
Colson Montgomery led the offense with two hits while Lipcius, DeLoach, and Nick Maton all reached base in multiple plate appearances. Chase Plymell and James Karinchak combined to work 4.1 shutout innings out of the Charlotte bullpen.
Game Five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday at 6:35pm ET.
International League Stories from June 14, 2025
- Bats' Blistering Offense Steamrolls Cubs in 14-2 Blowout - Louisville Bats
- Jumbo Shrimp Rally in the 8th, Red Wings Drop 11th-Straight - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Crush I-Cubs in Lopsided Affair 14-2 - Iowa Cubs
- Chasers Win Fifth Straight in Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Harrington and Suwinski's Big Nights Deliver Indians a 4-2 Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Jordan Drives Home Winning Run in Tenth, WooSox Win 5-3 in Extras - Worcester Red Sox
- IronPigs Rally to Force Extras But Fall in 10 Innings to WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Continue to Struggle Offensively at Victory Field in 4-2 Loss to Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Margot Has 2 RBIs in Saturday Loss to Omaha - Toledo Mud Hens
- Charlotte Pitches and Defends Well in 3-1 Loss - Charlotte Knights
- Knights Battle Back, Fall in the End - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Offense Stalls in 6-1 Loss to Columbus - Buffalo Bisons
- Clippers Win Clash of Blue Jerseys - Columbus Clippers
- Bulls Bash Charlotte 3-1 for Fourth Straight Win - Durham Bulls
- RailRiders Pitching Stymies Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Didier Fuentes Dazzle in Tough-Luck Debut for Gwinnett - Gwinnett Stripers
- Crooks Belts Two Home Runs, McGreevy Dominates in Win at Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Syracuse Struggles in 5-1 Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Saturday Night's Game vs. Nashville Canceled - Norfolk Tides
- June 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- De Leon Hurls Five Strong Innings, WooSox Fall to IronPigs in Extras - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.