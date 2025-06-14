Bats Crush I-Cubs in Lopsided Affair 14-2
June 14, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs get dismantled against the Louisville Bats 14-2 in the sixth game this week.
In the sixth game of this week's series, the Bats came out swinging as they scored 14 unanswered runs from the second inning through the sixth inning and came off of 15 hits.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Hayden Cantrelle and Moises Ballesteros both drove in Chase Strumpf and Moises Ballesteros for the first and last two runs of the game as it ended in a 14-2 final in favor of Louisville.
The Iowa Cubs conclude this week's seven-game series against the Louisville Bats on Sunday, June 15 as first pitch is slated for 1:08 p.m. CT.
##CUBS##
International League Stories from June 14, 2025
- Bats' Blistering Offense Steamrolls Cubs in 14-2 Blowout - Louisville Bats
- Jumbo Shrimp Rally in the 8th, Red Wings Drop 11th-Straight - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Crush I-Cubs in Lopsided Affair 14-2 - Iowa Cubs
- Chasers Win Fifth Straight in Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Harrington and Suwinski's Big Nights Deliver Indians a 4-2 Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Jordan Drives Home Winning Run in Tenth, WooSox Win 5-3 in Extras - Worcester Red Sox
- IronPigs Rally to Force Extras But Fall in 10 Innings to WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Continue to Struggle Offensively at Victory Field in 4-2 Loss to Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Margot Has 2 RBIs in Saturday Loss to Omaha - Toledo Mud Hens
- Charlotte Pitches and Defends Well in 3-1 Loss - Charlotte Knights
- Knights Battle Back, Fall in the End - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Offense Stalls in 6-1 Loss to Columbus - Buffalo Bisons
- Clippers Win Clash of Blue Jerseys - Columbus Clippers
- Bulls Bash Charlotte 3-1 for Fourth Straight Win - Durham Bulls
- RailRiders Pitching Stymies Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Didier Fuentes Dazzle in Tough-Luck Debut for Gwinnett - Gwinnett Stripers
- Crooks Belts Two Home Runs, McGreevy Dominates in Win at Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Syracuse Struggles in 5-1 Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Saturday Night's Game vs. Nashville Canceled - Norfolk Tides
- June 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- De Leon Hurls Five Strong Innings, WooSox Fall to IronPigs in Extras - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.