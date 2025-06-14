Bats Crush I-Cubs in Lopsided Affair 14-2

June 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs get dismantled against the Louisville Bats 14-2 in the sixth game this week.

In the sixth game of this week's series, the Bats came out swinging as they scored 14 unanswered runs from the second inning through the sixth inning and came off of 15 hits.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Hayden Cantrelle and Moises Ballesteros both drove in Chase Strumpf and Moises Ballesteros for the first and last two runs of the game as it ended in a 14-2 final in favor of Louisville.

The Iowa Cubs conclude this week's seven-game series against the Louisville Bats on Sunday, June 15 as first pitch is slated for 1:08 p.m. CT.

