Harrington and Suwinski's Big Nights Deliver Indians a 4-2 Victory

June 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Jack Suwinski's first-inning, two-run homer propelled the offense as Thomas Harrington struck out ten batters in his third consecutive quality start in the Indianapolis Indians 4-2 win over the St. Paul Saints on Saturday night at Victory Field.

With a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the third frame, Jack Suwinski cracked a one-out double. He advanced to third on a Nick Yorke single and came in to score on an RBI groundout by Liover Peguero to grant Indianapolis (39-28) its game-winning advantage.

St. Paul (31-35) struck first in the contest when Carson McCusker drove in a run with a double in the first inning. Suwinski answered back for Indy in the bottom half of the first frame with a 412-foot, two-run blast to put the Indians ahead. Indy's first-inning lead was short-lived, however, as the Saints posted another run in the top of the second, spurred by an Anthony Prato triple, to knot the game at 2-2. Suwinski added Indy's final run, his third RBI of the day and his 35th on the season with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Thomas Harrington (W, 4-6) recorded his third straight quality start since June 3 at Memphis, striking out 10 across 6.0 innings while allowing five hits and two earned runs. The 10 punchouts mark his most in a start since July 20, 2024, at Double-A Somerset and the most he has ever racked up in a Triple-A appearance. He is also the first Indians pitcher to run off a string of three-straight quality starts since Cam Alldred from June 16-29, 2023.

Sean Sullivan (S, 1) came on in relief of Harrington and picked up the save, allowing no hits or walks across 3.0 scoreless innings while striking out four batters. He is the first Indians pitcher to record a 3.0-plus inning save without allowing a run, hit or walk since Daniel McCutchen on Aug. 2, 2012, at Scranton-Wilkes Barre. Starter Darren McCaughan (L, 4-2) took the loss for the Saints as he allowed all four Indianapolis runs across his 5.0 innings of work.

The win moves the Indians to 26-9 at Victory Field this season, good for a .743 home winning percentage. That is Indy's highest home winning percentage through June 14 since at least 2005, surpassing its .730 winning percentage (27-10) at Victory Field through June 14, 2013.

The Indians and Saints wrap up their seven-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM ET. Both teams have yet to name a starter for the contest.







