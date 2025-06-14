Charlotte Pitches and Defends Well in 3-1 Loss
June 14, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
DURHAM, NC - Saturday night in Durham the Charlotte Knights had a tough time finding runs. The Knights were held to one run on three hits but remained in the game thanks to some excellent pitching and defense. The Durham Bulls did just enough offensively and handed the Knights a 3-1 defeat.
Evan McKendry turned in a quality start with six innings pitched and only three runs allowed. McKendry struck out a season-high six batters and gave Charlotte a real chance at a win. All three runs came on Homers by Bob Seymour; a solo shot and a two-run blast.
Corey Julks and Bryan Ramos both made sensational catches behind McKendry. The relief pitching effort of Keone Kela and Wikelman Gonzalez kept Durham's offense off the basepaths over the final two frames.
The Knights offense generated a few opportunities, the biggest in the eighth inning when Charlotte had the bases loaded with two outs. Colson Montgomery roped a line drive towards right field, but a leaping catch made by the Bulls second-baseman ended the inning and ended the threat.
Charlotte's lone run came in the top of the fifth when Dominic Fletcher raced home from third on a Bulls throwing error. The Knights did work four walks in the contests; however, the team finished 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
Both squads take the field on Sunday evening in the series finale. The Knights will attempt to snap a four-game skid and take some momentum into next week's homestand. Sunday's game is slated for 5:05pm ET.
