RailRiders Pitching Stymies Syracuse

June 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Syracuse Mets 5-1 Saturday night at PNC Field. After allowing a run in the opening frame, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre held Syracuse scoreless for eight innings, winning their season-best sixth game in a row.

Syracuse took the lead in the top of the first off RailRiders starter Carlos Carrasco. David Villar's base hit plated Travis Jankowski for an early 1-0 edge three batters in.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tied the game in the bottom of the fourth off Mets starter Nolan McLean. #12 Yankees Prospect Everson Pereira walked to lead off, and T.J. Rumfield drove him home with a double to tie the game at one.

The RailRiders took the lead in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run frame. After Jose Rojas, Andrew Velazquez, and Ismael Munguia loaded the bases with no one out, #19 Yankees Prospect Jorbit Vivas worked a walk to break the tie and give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 2-1 advantage. Pereira plated Velazquez with a force out to pull ahead two scores.

In the seventh, Pereira added to the margin, launching a 395-foot two-run homer to right for a 5-1 lead to cap the scoring.

Carrasco tossed 3.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits. Colten Brewer (1-1) worked three perfect innings in relief for the win. Harrison Cohen held the lead with 1.1 scoreless frames in his Triple-A debut, and Geoff Hartlieb worked 1.2 frames to earn the save. #6 Mets Prospect McLean (2-3) pitched 6.0 frames, surrendering three runs on four hits in the loss.

The RailRiders conclude their series with Syracuse on Sunday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will start Sean Boyle. The Mets have not announced a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

