Bulls Bash Charlotte 3-1 for Fourth Straight Win

June 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - Bob Seymour homered twice while Ian Seymour threw 6 1/3 innings to lead the Durham Bulls past the Charlotte Knights 3-1 before a paid attendance of 8,945 at the DBAP on Saturday night.

Ian Seymour (W, 6-3) was making his first appearance with Durham (39-29) after his major league debut on Monday. Seymour tossed his longest outing of the season, permitting one unearned run and fanning seven. Garrett Acton worked 1 2/3 innings in relief before Joey Krehbiel (S, 1) notched his first save of the year on a nine-pitch, perfect ninth inning.

Bob Seymour connected for a pair of homers against former Bulls right-hander Evan McKendry (L, 1-4). Seymour clubbed a change-up into the back row of the right field bleachers in the first, then hit a two-run shot in the third onto the left-centerfield ledge for his league-leading 15th and 16th of the season.

Durham has won four straight. The Knights were stifled on just three singles.

How It Happened: Seymour matched his season high by throwing 98 pitches over 6 1/3 innings. Seymour worked two on Monday against Boston in his debut, using 28 pitches, but didn't face many high-leverage moments in the game until the seventh when he walked the first two batters. With one out, Acton entered to get the second out, but a walk filled the bases before he retired Colson Montgomery on a liner to second base on the eighth pitch of the at-bat.

Palacios' Rehab: For the second time this season, Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Richie Palacios was in a Bulls uniform. Palacios rehabbed a broken finger in April, but landed on the injured list the day after making his season debut with a right knee sprain. Palacios played the entire game in left field and went 1-4 at the plate.

What's Next: Logan Workman (3-3, 4.74) is slated to face the Knights for the second time in the series. Charlotte (32-36) has lefty Tyler Schweitzer (1-2, 9.00) lined up to oppose. First pitch is at 5:05 PM ET.







