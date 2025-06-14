Crooks Belts Two Home Runs, McGreevy Dominates in Win at Gwinnett

June 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds controlled game five of a six-game road trip at the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) by 3-0 final score on Saturday night at Coolray Field.

Memphis catcher Jimmy Crooks smacked two home runs and drove in all three tallies for the Redbirds in the win. The left-handed hitter pushed his team-leading home run and RBI totals to nine and 47 respectively. Crooks, third baseman Thomas Saggese and center fielder Nathan Church each posted a two-hit night.

Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (7-1) tossed 6.0 shutout innings in his first start with Memphis since being optioned by St. Louis. Gordon Graceffo (S, 1) closed out the ninth and struck out one. Redbirds pitching has not allowed a run over 20 consecutive innings.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 17 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.