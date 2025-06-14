Bisons Offense Stalls in 6-1 Loss to Columbus
June 14, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Buffalo, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons struggled to generate offense in a 6-1 loss to the Columbus Clippers Saturday night at Sahlen Field.
Following two hits in the first two innings for Buffalo, the Bisons recorded just one hit the rest of the contest and reached base just six times overall.
In the top of the second inning, the Clippers struck first. C.J. Kayfus led off the inning with a stand-up triple. Kody Huff and Micah Pries both reached base on walks before Yordys Valdes hit a sacrifice fly to center field that brought Kayfus home for a 1-0 lead. Adam Macko struck out the next two batters, retiring the side.
The Bisons wasted no time in their response. Riley Tirotta reached base on a double, and just a batter later Rainer Nunez hit an RBI-single tying the game, 1-1, in the bottom of the second.
In the third, Columbus's offensive push continued. Brayan Rocchio reached base on a walk, while Chase DeLauter and Jhonkensy Noel singled. Noel's single brought Rocchio home, handing the Clippers a 2-1 lead. During Huff's at-bat, DeLauter scored off a wild pitch, which expanded the lead to 3-1. Just a pitch later, Huff hit a sacrifice fly to shallow center field that scored Noel to make it 4-1.
In the fifth, Noel hit a stand-up double to center field. Kayfus followed Noel by hitting a double himself, sending Noel home and extending the Clippers' lead, 5-1.
In the sixth, the Clippers' proficient offensive outing continued. Petey Halpin reached base after being hit by a pitch. Moments later, Rocchio hit a single that sent Halpin home from first, lengthening Columbus's lead, 6-1.
Nick Sandlin continued his Major League rehab assignment during the seventh inning. In one inning, the righty struck out one and did not allow a hit.
The Bisons' pitching held the Clippers scoreless in the final three innings but failed to receive any run support in the 6-1 loss.
Buffalo and Columbus will finish their six-game series with a Sunday matinee matchup at Sahlen Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and Bisons.com starting at 12:45 p.m. with Duke McGuire and 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.
