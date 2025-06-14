June 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville

June 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (36-39) vs. LOUISVILLE BATS (28-39)

Saturday, June 14 - 6:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Tommy Romero (0-1, 6.88) vs. RHP Chase Petty (1-4, 3.05)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the sixth of a seven-game series against the Louisville Bats...right-hander Tommy Romero is slated to start tonight vs. Chase Petty for Louisville.

SNAPPED: The Iowa Cubs snapped a three-game winning streak as they fell by a 9-6 score to the Louisville Bats last night... Moises Ballesteros went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI... Carlos Pérez hit his 12th home run of the season and Chase Strumpf added two hits... Porter Hodge made his first appearance on Major League rehab assignment and tossed a scoreless inning with one strikeout... Michael Fulmer and Nate Pearson also worked a scoreless frame.

R. MARTIN: Reliever Riley Martin picked up his fourth win of the season in game one yesterday...Martin has not allowed an earned run in his last 15 appearances (23.0 IP) since April 18...among pitchers who have thrown at least 25.0 innings in the International League this season, Riley's 1.24 ERA ranks tied for second...he is one of five pitchers in the IL to have at least four wins and zero losses.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie hit his 10th home run of the season in the seventh inning in game one Thursday afternoon...it marked his third consecutive game with a home run and became the first I-Cub to do so since Alexander Canario on June 8-11, 2024...it was the first time in his career Owen has homered in three straight games...Caissie has scored a run in seven straight games which is the longest such streak by an I-Cub since Brennen Davis scored in 13 straight games from May 9-21, 2024.

LET'S PLAY TWO: Iowa and Louisville played a doubleheader Thursday in which Iowa secured the sweep...Iowa has gone 11-5 in doubleheaders this season and have swept four of the twin bills they have played this year.

VS. LOUISVILLE: Iowa and Louisville are set to play 18 times during the 2025 season...the I-Cubs and Bats met in Louisville as they took three of five games in the shortened week due to inclement weather.

P É REZ POWER: Catcher Carlos Pérez hit his 12th home run of the season last night in the first inning...across his last 13 games since May 30, he has hit six home runs which is the most in the International League during that span.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, TOM!: Today, Iowa Cubs left-handed pitcher Tom Cosgrove celebrates his 29th birthday...he shares this date of birthday with Major League All-Star Bobby Witt Jr. and former Cy Young winner Don Newcombe ...he also shares a birthday with Women's Basketball Hall of Fame member Pat Summitt.

WALK-OFF WINS: The I-Cubs scored their third walk-off win of the season in game two Thursday night as Carlos Pérez hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Moises Ballesteros ...marked the club's first walk-off since Matt Shaw hit a walk-off homer in the second game of a doubleheader vs. St. Paul on May 15.

EXTRA, EXTRA: Iowa improved to 4-4 in extra innings with their win last night...marked their first extra innings win since their walk-off win on May 15 vs. St. Paul.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Since May 11, Cubs No. 25 prospect Christian Franklin is batting .326 (29-for-89) with 12 extra-base hits, 14 RBI and 26 walks...he entered the May 11 game batting .204 and enters play today with a .249 batting average...he tallied a career-high five RBI on May 22 at Columbus which is tied for the second-most RBI in a game this season by an I-Cub following Jonathon Long on May 14 vs. St. Paul (6)...his 44 walks also rank third in the International League this season.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long hit two home runs on May 30, becoming the fifth Iowa Cub with a multi-homer game this season, joining Matt Shaw (2), Moises Ballesteros (2), Chase Strumpf (2) and Kevin Alcántara ...it marked the second multi-homer game of his career with the other coming on July 23, 2024 vs. Birmingham with Double-A Knoxville...Long ranks among International League leaders in hits (2nd, 75), RBI (3rd, 47), batting average (4th, .328) and total bases (4th, 116).







