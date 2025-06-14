Chasers Win Fifth Straight in Toledo
June 14, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
TOLEDO, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers took their fifth straight game from the Toledo Mud Hens, securing a 6-2 victory Saturday that extended Omaha's longest win streak of the season, giving the Chasers a chance for a sweep Sunday.
Left-hander Rich Hill made his third start with Omaha in Saturday night's game. Hill threw 5.0 innings and gave up 2 runs, 3 hits, and struck out 9 with a 1-2-3 inning in the 3rd, to earn his third win in as many start for the Chasers.
In the top of the 1st inning, Cavan Biggio put Omaha ahead 1-0 after hitting his first home run as a Storm Chaser. Toledo tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Hill walked a batter who went on to steal second and third base, then scored on a groundout.
The Storm Chasers retook the lead in the top of the 3rd and held onto it the rest of the night. Nick Pratto walked and Diego Castillo singled, Pratto advancing to third base. Biggio followed with a sacrifice fly that plated Pratto for a 2-1 score in favor of Omaha.
Omaha extended its lead to 4-1 in the top of the 4th after Tyler Gentry and Joey Wiemer hit back-to-back singles. The pair followed with a double steal and Luca Tresh hit another single, plating Gentry and Wiemer.
The Mud Hens shrunk the deficit to 4-2 after a solo home run in the bottom of the 5th inning. Toledo loaded the bases but did not score another run after a force out at home led to an inning-ending double play.
Noah Murdock followed Hill in the 6th inning, working the second 1-2-3 inning of the game. After Murdock retired the first two batters of the 7th, Major League rehabber Sam Long took the mound and collected the final out of the inning.
In the top of the 7th inning, the Storm Chasers added more runs to their lead. Castillo doubled and then scored on the first of back-to-back doubles from Devanney and MJ Melendez, putting Omaha ahead 6-2.
Junior Fernàndez relieved Long in the 8th and threw a 1-2-3 inning with 2 strikeouts. Evan Sisk came in to close the game in the 9th and retired the Mud Hens in order to finalize the 6-2 score, with the final 7 Toledo hitters of the night retired in order.
Eight of nine Storm Chasers recorded a hit, though all nine reached base. Castillo finished the night 2-for-5 with a double, Tresh went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI, Wiemer went 2-for-4, Biggio finished with a home run and 2 RBI, and Pratto added 2 walks.
Kyle Wright is scheduled to pitch in his third Major League rehab appearance with Omaha Sunday in Toledo, with a 1:05 p.m. CT first pitch at Fifth Third Field.
International League Stories from June 14, 2025
- Bats' Blistering Offense Steamrolls Cubs in 14-2 Blowout - Louisville Bats
- Jumbo Shrimp Rally in the 8th, Red Wings Drop 11th-Straight - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Crush I-Cubs in Lopsided Affair 14-2 - Iowa Cubs
- Chasers Win Fifth Straight in Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Harrington and Suwinski's Big Nights Deliver Indians a 4-2 Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Jordan Drives Home Winning Run in Tenth, WooSox Win 5-3 in Extras - Worcester Red Sox
- IronPigs Rally to Force Extras But Fall in 10 Innings to WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Continue to Struggle Offensively at Victory Field in 4-2 Loss to Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Margot Has 2 RBIs in Saturday Loss to Omaha - Toledo Mud Hens
- Charlotte Pitches and Defends Well in 3-1 Loss - Charlotte Knights
- Knights Battle Back, Fall in the End - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Offense Stalls in 6-1 Loss to Columbus - Buffalo Bisons
- Clippers Win Clash of Blue Jerseys - Columbus Clippers
- Bulls Bash Charlotte 3-1 for Fourth Straight Win - Durham Bulls
- RailRiders Pitching Stymies Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Didier Fuentes Dazzle in Tough-Luck Debut for Gwinnett - Gwinnett Stripers
- Crooks Belts Two Home Runs, McGreevy Dominates in Win at Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Syracuse Struggles in 5-1 Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Saturday Night's Game vs. Nashville Canceled - Norfolk Tides
- June 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- De Leon Hurls Five Strong Innings, WooSox Fall to IronPigs in Extras - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.