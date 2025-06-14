Chasers Win Fifth Straight in Toledo

June 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers took their fifth straight game from the Toledo Mud Hens, securing a 6-2 victory Saturday that extended Omaha's longest win streak of the season, giving the Chasers a chance for a sweep Sunday.

Left-hander Rich Hill made his third start with Omaha in Saturday night's game. Hill threw 5.0 innings and gave up 2 runs, 3 hits, and struck out 9 with a 1-2-3 inning in the 3rd, to earn his third win in as many start for the Chasers.

In the top of the 1st inning, Cavan Biggio put Omaha ahead 1-0 after hitting his first home run as a Storm Chaser. Toledo tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Hill walked a batter who went on to steal second and third base, then scored on a groundout.

The Storm Chasers retook the lead in the top of the 3rd and held onto it the rest of the night. Nick Pratto walked and Diego Castillo singled, Pratto advancing to third base. Biggio followed with a sacrifice fly that plated Pratto for a 2-1 score in favor of Omaha.

Omaha extended its lead to 4-1 in the top of the 4th after Tyler Gentry and Joey Wiemer hit back-to-back singles. The pair followed with a double steal and Luca Tresh hit another single, plating Gentry and Wiemer.

The Mud Hens shrunk the deficit to 4-2 after a solo home run in the bottom of the 5th inning. Toledo loaded the bases but did not score another run after a force out at home led to an inning-ending double play.

Noah Murdock followed Hill in the 6th inning, working the second 1-2-3 inning of the game. After Murdock retired the first two batters of the 7th, Major League rehabber Sam Long took the mound and collected the final out of the inning.

In the top of the 7th inning, the Storm Chasers added more runs to their lead. Castillo doubled and then scored on the first of back-to-back doubles from Devanney and MJ Melendez, putting Omaha ahead 6-2.

Junior Fernàndez relieved Long in the 8th and threw a 1-2-3 inning with 2 strikeouts. Evan Sisk came in to close the game in the 9th and retired the Mud Hens in order to finalize the 6-2 score, with the final 7 Toledo hitters of the night retired in order.

Eight of nine Storm Chasers recorded a hit, though all nine reached base. Castillo finished the night 2-for-5 with a double, Tresh went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI, Wiemer went 2-for-4, Biggio finished with a home run and 2 RBI, and Pratto added 2 walks.

Kyle Wright is scheduled to pitch in his third Major League rehab appearance with Omaha Sunday in Toledo, with a 1:05 p.m. CT first pitch at Fifth Third Field.







