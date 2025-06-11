Omaha Takes Second Straight from Toledo in 6-1 Win

TOLEDO, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers got their second straight on Wednesday night, defeating the Toledo Mud Hens 6-1.

Omaha took an early lead in the top of the 1st inning after Dairon Blanco walked and stole second. Cam Devanney followed with a walk and Blanco stole third, then MJ Melendez hit a sacrifice fly to plate Blanco, putting the Chasers ahead 1-0. The Mud Hens, however, responded in the bottom half of the frame, with an RBI single tying the game at 1-1.

After giving up a run in the first, right-handed starter John Gant did not allow a run the rest of the night, with 5 strikeouts, and 1-2-3 innings in the 5th and 6th. Gant retired his final 7 hitters and 11 of his last 12, to earn his first quality start of the season Wednesday.

The Storm Chasers regained the lead in the top of the 4th after Tyler Gentry walked and Cavan Biggio singled, advancing Gentry to third base. A sacrifice bunt from Peyton Wilson moved Biggio to second and Luca Tresh connected on his 2nd triple of the season, scoring Gentry and Biggio for a 3-1 Omaha advantage.

Omaha extended its lead to 5-1 in the 6th inning. Gentry reached on a leadoff double and Tresh continued his tear, connecting on a 2-run home run that plated Gentry.

Junior Fernàndez relieved Gant in the bottom of the 7th, working a 1-2-3 inning with 2 strikeouts.

In the top of the 8th, Gentry singled, Biggio walked, and a double from Wilson plated Gentry, the score now at 6-1, further in favor of Omaha.

Evan Sisk followed Fernàndez in the 8th, striking out 2 of the 4 Mud Hens he faced. In the bottom of the 9th, Stephen Nogosek relieved Sisk and closed the door on the Mud Hens. Nogosek threw Omaha's eighth scoreless inning, closing the game on back-to-back strikeouts and cementing the 6-1 final score.

Gentry finished 2-for-3 on the night with a double and a walk, Wilson went 2-for-3 with a double, sacrifice fly, a stolen base and 1 RBI, and Tresh went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run, and 4 RBI.

