Omaha Takes Second Straight from Toledo in 6-1 Win
June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
TOLEDO, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers got their second straight on Wednesday night, defeating the Toledo Mud Hens 6-1.
Omaha took an early lead in the top of the 1st inning after Dairon Blanco walked and stole second. Cam Devanney followed with a walk and Blanco stole third, then MJ Melendez hit a sacrifice fly to plate Blanco, putting the Chasers ahead 1-0. The Mud Hens, however, responded in the bottom half of the frame, with an RBI single tying the game at 1-1.
After giving up a run in the first, right-handed starter John Gant did not allow a run the rest of the night, with 5 strikeouts, and 1-2-3 innings in the 5th and 6th. Gant retired his final 7 hitters and 11 of his last 12, to earn his first quality start of the season Wednesday.
The Storm Chasers regained the lead in the top of the 4th after Tyler Gentry walked and Cavan Biggio singled, advancing Gentry to third base. A sacrifice bunt from Peyton Wilson moved Biggio to second and Luca Tresh connected on his 2nd triple of the season, scoring Gentry and Biggio for a 3-1 Omaha advantage.
Omaha extended its lead to 5-1 in the 6th inning. Gentry reached on a leadoff double and Tresh continued his tear, connecting on a 2-run home run that plated Gentry.
Junior Fernàndez relieved Gant in the bottom of the 7th, working a 1-2-3 inning with 2 strikeouts.
In the top of the 8th, Gentry singled, Biggio walked, and a double from Wilson plated Gentry, the score now at 6-1, further in favor of Omaha.
Evan Sisk followed Fernàndez in the 8th, striking out 2 of the 4 Mud Hens he faced. In the bottom of the 9th, Stephen Nogosek relieved Sisk and closed the door on the Mud Hens. Nogosek threw Omaha's eighth scoreless inning, closing the game on back-to-back strikeouts and cementing the 6-1 final score.
Gentry finished 2-for-3 on the night with a double and a walk, Wilson went 2-for-3 with a double, sacrifice fly, a stolen base and 1 RBI, and Tresh went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run, and 4 RBI.
Thomas Hatch is scheduled to start Wednesday in Toledo, with a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch at Fifth Third Field.
International League Stories from June 11, 2025
- Jacksonville Capitalizes on Late Mistakes in 4-3 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Gomez and Iriarte Pitch Well But Knights Fall 5-1 - Charlotte Knights
- WooSox Set Club Record for Longest Winning Streak, Win 9th Straight - Worcester Red Sox
- Jumbo Shrimp Rally Late to Beat Red Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Takes Second Straight from Toledo in 6-1 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- IronPigs Fall to WooSox for Second Straight Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Offense Held to Two Runs in Loss to Tides - Nashville Sounds
- Late Rally Carries Bisons Past Clippers - Columbus Clippers
- Gilbert Homers But Mets Fall to RailRiders, 7-5, on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Toledo Gets Aboard Early But Falls to Omaha 6-1 - Toledo Mud Hens
- RailRiders Rake in Third, Top Syracuse to Reach .500 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stefanic's and Nunez's Three-Hit Games Lead Bisons over Clippers 5-2 Wednesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Nip Knights 5-1 - Durham Bulls
- Tides Stay Hot In Third Straight Win - Norfolk Tides
- Indians Comeback Iced by Saints in 5-4 Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- Victorious, Saints End Eight-Game Losing Streak in Indianapolis with 5-4 Win - St. Paul Saints
- "To Think That Today's the Day, It's Pretty Surreal": Behind the Scenes of Marcelo Mayer's Call-Up at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Franklin Lifts Iowa over Louisville for 7-4 Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Six-Run Fifth Not Enough as Redbirds Drop Day Game at Stripers - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 11, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Louisville Bats Team Luncheon Returns on June 19 - Louisville Bats
- Gwinnett's Offense Rises and Shines in 11-6 Explosion - Gwinnett Stripers
- Late Cubs Offense Hands Bats 7-4 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Buffalo Bills CB Christian Benford to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at Bisons Game Friday (6:35 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Joey Bart Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- June 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- 5th Annual "Food Truck, Beer & Bev Fest" Makes Summer Return at Polar Park Saturday, June 28, from 5-10 p.m. - Worcester Red Sox
- 3-Time Cy Young Award Winner, Blue Jays Max Scherzer, Scheduled to Start for Bisons on Friday - Buffalo Bisons
- Atlanta Braves Infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. to Rehab with Gwinnett Stripers - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jacksonville Dominates Rochester in 18-0 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.