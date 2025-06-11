Louisville Bats Team Luncheon Returns on June 19

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - A limited opportunity to meet the 2025 Louisville Bats is now available for fans of all ages. Tickets to the 2025 Louisville Bats Team Luncheon are on sale now!

The annual event will take place at the Hall of Fame at Louisville Slugger Field on Thursday, June 19 at 11:30 a.m. and features a buffet-style meal where fans can mingle with Bats Manager Pat Kelly, coaches, and select players along with Bats front office staff.

All tickets for the public are $20 and can be purchased at the below link. Bats season ticket holders will have access to $15 tickets with an automatically applied discount code using the same link. Tickets are going quickly, so be sure to take advantage of this unique opportunity before it's gone! Full tables of eight are also available for $140 and can be purchased by calling the Bats front office at (502) 212-2287.

Around noon, everyone will have the opportunity to talk with Manager Pat Kelly, the seventh winningest manager in Minor League Baseball history, and select Bats players and coaches in a question-and-answer session moderated by Bats Director of Broadcasting Nick Curran. The full list of Bats players attending the luncheon will be released in the coming days. Following lunch, attendees will have the opportunity to get autographs and photos from the Bats players and coaches.

The Bats return home to begin a six-game homestand against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday, June 17 at 6:35 p.m.







