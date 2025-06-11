June 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville

June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (33-29) vs. LOUISVILLE BATS (27-36)

Wednesday, June 11 - 12:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Kenta Maeda (1-1, 13.89) vs. RHP Randy Wynne (1-4, 6.00)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the second of a seven-game series against the Louisville Bats...right-hander Kenta Maeda will make his fifth start of the season for Iowa...for Louisville, right-hander Randy Wynne will make his 12th appearance (11th start) of the season.

TUESDAY NIGHT: The Iowa Cubs fell in the first game of the series against the Louisville Bats last night by an 8-5 score... Moises Ballesteros and Owen Caissie each homered for Iowa while Carlos Pérez, Kevin Alcántara and Ballesteros all had two hits... Phil Bickford tossed a scoreless ninth inning and struck out one.

R. MARTIN: Reliever Riley Martin picked up his third win of the season in game one Friday (6/6)...Martin has not allowed an earned run in his last 14 appearances (21.2 IP) since April 18...among pitchers who have thrown at least 25.0 innings in the International League this season, Riley's 1.36 ERA ranks third.

BULLPEN MADNESS: Iowa's bullpen has performed well this entire season, especially as of recent...the bullpen ranks second in the International League and across the Triple-A with a 3.35 ERA (just behind Nashville with 3.06 ERA)...of the 611 strikeouts that the entire pitching staff has put together, the bullpen is responsible for 385 of those punchouts, the most among any bullpen in the IL... Riley Martin has been the front core for Iowa relievers, posting a 1.30 ERA with a 3-0 record in 19 appearances... Luke Little emerges as another strong reliever for Iowa, posting a 1.54 ERA in 16 outings.

ONE-HITTER: In game one Wednesday (6/4), Connor Noland (6.0 IP) and Michael Fulmer (1.0 IP) combined to throw a one-hitter...it marked the first one-hitter thrown by the I-Cubs since May 20, 2023 at Indianapolis in which Hayden Wesneski (5.0 IP) and Chris Clarke (2.0 IP) combined for the feat.

NO RUN ZONE: Iowa's pitching staff tallied back-to-back shutouts in the doubleheader Wednesday...marked the first time the I-Cubs have issued back-to-back shutouts since July 23-24, 2022 at Omaha.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie hit his ninth home run of the season last night and his second in as many games...it marked the eighth time in his career he has homered on back-to-back games and the second time this season following April 22-23...last year, Owen did not hit his ninth homer until July 23.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Since May 11, Cubs No. 25 prospect Christian Franklin is batting .342 (27-for-79) with 10 extra-base hits, eight RBI and 23 walks...he entered the May 11 game batting .204 and enters play today with a .250 batting average...he tallied a career-high five RBI on May 22 at Columbus which is tied for the second-most RBI in a game this season by an I-Cub following Jonathon Long on May 14 vs. St. Paul (6)...his 31 walks also rank third in the International League this season.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long hit two home runs on May 30, becoming the fifth Iowa Cub with a multi-homer game this season, joining Matt Shaw (2), Moises Ballesteros (2), Chase Strumpf (2) and Kevin Alcántara ...it marked the second multi-homer game of his career with the other coming on July 23, 2024 vs. Birmingham with Double-A Knoxville...Long ranks among International League leaders in hits (T-2nd, 71), RBI (T-3rd, 44), total bases (4th, 112), batting average (4th, .336), on-base percentage (7th, .418), slugging percentage (7th, .531), OPS (7th, .949).

GRAND SALAMI: Carlos Pérez hit his second grand slam of the season Thursday night, with the first coming on April 8 at Toledo...Pérez is the first I-Cub to have at least two grand slams in a season since Owen Caissie on June 4, 2024 vs. Toledo and Sept. 6, 2024 at St. Paul.

VS. LOUISVILLE: Iowa and Louisville are set to play 18 times during the 2025 season...the I-Cubs and Bats met in Louisville as they took three of five games in the shortened week due to inclement weather...that extra game will be made as part of a split doubleheader on Thursday, June 12.







International League Stories from June 11, 2025

