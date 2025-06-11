Six-Run Fifth Not Enough as Redbirds Drop Day Game at Stripers

June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds fell in game two of a six-game road trip at the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) by an 11-6 final score on Wednesday afternoon at Coolray Field.

In the fifth inning, catcher Gavin Collins smacked a three-run double to cap off a six-run rally and gave Memphis a brief 6-4 lead. The Redbirds scored the first three runs in the frame on two bases loaded walks and a wild pitch.

Collins finished the day 2-for-5 with his double and three RBIs. Left fielder Nathan Church went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. Shortstop Thomas Saggese reached safely four times in a 2-for-3 day. The right-handed hitter walked twice and scored a run.

Starting pitcher Tekoah Roby made his Triple-A debut on Wednesday. The right-handed pitcher allowed six runs on 10 hits, walked one and struck out five in 4.2 innings pitched. Roddery Munoz (2-2) allowed three runs in 1.1 out of the bullpen.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 17 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

