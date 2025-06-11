Franklin Lifts Iowa over Louisville for 7-4 Victory

June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs bounced back in Wednesday's game for a 7-4 win over the Louisville Bats as Christian Franklin finished the day with a triple and a three-run homer.

In the bottom of the first inning, Moises Ballesteros knocked in the first run on a sac fly and brought home Franklin after he hit his fourth triple of the season.

Iowa followed with back-to-back shots in the bottom of the second inning as Dixon Machado and Hayden Cantrelle crushed their first homers of the season and the lead was 3-0.

Louisville jumped back into the game in the top of the third inning as they scored three unanswered runs and tied the game 3-3.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Ben Cowles scored Kevin Alcántara as Iowa took back the lead 4-3.

Franklin ripped a three-run opposite field homer and grew the I-Cubs lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Bats added another run in the top of the eighth inning as the Iowa lead was cut to 7-4 but the I-Cubs bullpen held Louisville to just the lone run in the late innings and won the game.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Louisville Bats on Thursday, June 12 for a split doubleheader as game one's first pitch is slated for 12:38 p.m. CT and right-hander Will Sanders will take the mound for Iowa, then in game two Tommy Romero is slated to take the mound as first pitch is 6:38 p.m. CT.







