Buffalo Bills CB Christian Benford to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at Bisons Game Friday (6:35 p.m.)

June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







A big night at Sahlen Field calls for a big name to throw out the game's ceremonial first pitch... and there's no one in Buffalo better suited to have the task 'covered' on Friday night.

The Bisons today announced that the Buffalo Bills' cornerback CHRISTIAN BENFORD will throw the Ceremonial First Pitch prior to the Herd game against the Columbus Clippers on Friday, June 13 at Sahlen Field (6:35 p.m.).

The Bisons Honda fridaynightbash! game this Friday was already the team's popular "Friendship Bracelet Night' with postgame Fireworks. The Herd is also now scheduled to have 8-time All-Star, Blue Jays RHP Max Scherzer, start for the team in their matchup against the Clippers. The team has expanded their pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour to 4:30-6:30 p.m. for fans to enjoy $4 Craft Beer and Food Specials before the game.

Not only is Benford throwing Friday's ceremonial first pitch, the Bisons also have signed copies of Benford's children's book, Stylish Safari: The Adventures of You, to be given out to lucky seat winners for fans in attendance on June 13.

Friday Game Tickets are available now at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

A sixth-round draft pick by the Bills in 2022, Benford has solidified himself as one of the team's best defensive players after just three seasons. In 39 career games with Buffalo, he has five interceptions, 25 passes defended and 142 tackles. In 2024, Benford earned one first-team All-Pro vote and 10 second team votes after recording two INTs and his first career sack. The Bills and Benford signed a four-year contract extension last month.

Benford's book Stylish Safari: The Adventures of You is a heart-warming book about confidence, self-expression, and embracing what makes you unique. It is available in hardcover, softcover, and coloring book editions at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million.







