Gomez and Iriarte Pitch Well But Knights Fall 5-1
June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
DURHAM, NC - The Charlotte Knights dropped Wednesday night's game to the Durham Bulls by a final score of 5-1. Charlotte's offense was held to four hits on the evening and bounced into a season-high four double plays. The pitching was steady for most of the night, but Durham put together a big inning late and that was the difference.
Charlotte's lone run came on an RBI single by Colson Montgomery in the top of the third inning. Montgomery's hit was nearly a two-run single, but Brooks Baldwin was thrown out at the plate attempting to score from second base.
Even though the rally was limited to one run, the Knights enjoyed a 1-0 lead through the first five innings. Yoendrys Gomez and Jairo Iriarte kept the Bulls in check during that stretch with Gomez covering the first 3.1 innings in his best start with Charlotte.
Durham tied the game with a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth, one of three walks issued in the frame. The Bulls worked another three walks in the seventh inning and capitalized with a three-run Home Run. The blast created the cushion and capped the four-run frame
Despite the loss the Knights have still won five of their last seven contests. Game Three against the Bulls is scheduled for Thursday night at 6:35pm ET.
International League Stories from June 11, 2025
- Jacksonville Capitalizes on Late Mistakes in 4-3 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Gomez and Iriarte Pitch Well But Knights Fall 5-1 - Charlotte Knights
- WooSox Set Club Record for Longest Winning Streak, Win 9th Straight - Worcester Red Sox
- Jumbo Shrimp Rally Late to Beat Red Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Takes Second Straight from Toledo in 6-1 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- IronPigs Fall to WooSox for Second Straight Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Offense Held to Two Runs in Loss to Tides - Nashville Sounds
- Late Rally Carries Bisons Past Clippers - Columbus Clippers
- Gilbert Homers But Mets Fall to RailRiders, 7-5, on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Toledo Gets Aboard Early But Falls to Omaha 6-1 - Toledo Mud Hens
- RailRiders Rake in Third, Top Syracuse to Reach .500 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stefanic's and Nunez's Three-Hit Games Lead Bisons over Clippers 5-2 Wednesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Nip Knights 5-1 - Durham Bulls
- Tides Stay Hot In Third Straight Win - Norfolk Tides
- Indians Comeback Iced by Saints in 5-4 Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- Victorious, Saints End Eight-Game Losing Streak in Indianapolis with 5-4 Win - St. Paul Saints
- "To Think That Today's the Day, It's Pretty Surreal": Behind the Scenes of Marcelo Mayer's Call-Up at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Franklin Lifts Iowa over Louisville for 7-4 Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Six-Run Fifth Not Enough as Redbirds Drop Day Game at Stripers - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 11, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Louisville Bats Team Luncheon Returns on June 19 - Louisville Bats
- Gwinnett's Offense Rises and Shines in 11-6 Explosion - Gwinnett Stripers
- Late Cubs Offense Hands Bats 7-4 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Buffalo Bills CB Christian Benford to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at Bisons Game Friday (6:35 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Joey Bart Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- June 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- 5th Annual "Food Truck, Beer & Bev Fest" Makes Summer Return at Polar Park Saturday, June 28, from 5-10 p.m. - Worcester Red Sox
- 3-Time Cy Young Award Winner, Blue Jays Max Scherzer, Scheduled to Start for Bisons on Friday - Buffalo Bisons
- Atlanta Braves Infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. to Rehab with Gwinnett Stripers - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jacksonville Dominates Rochester in 18-0 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.