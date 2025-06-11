Gomez and Iriarte Pitch Well But Knights Fall 5-1

DURHAM, NC - The Charlotte Knights dropped Wednesday night's game to the Durham Bulls by a final score of 5-1. Charlotte's offense was held to four hits on the evening and bounced into a season-high four double plays. The pitching was steady for most of the night, but Durham put together a big inning late and that was the difference.

Charlotte's lone run came on an RBI single by Colson Montgomery in the top of the third inning. Montgomery's hit was nearly a two-run single, but Brooks Baldwin was thrown out at the plate attempting to score from second base.

Even though the rally was limited to one run, the Knights enjoyed a 1-0 lead through the first five innings. Yoendrys Gomez and Jairo Iriarte kept the Bulls in check during that stretch with Gomez covering the first 3.1 innings in his best start with Charlotte.

Durham tied the game with a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth, one of three walks issued in the frame. The Bulls worked another three walks in the seventh inning and capitalized with a three-run Home Run. The blast created the cushion and capped the four-run frame

Despite the loss the Knights have still won five of their last seven contests. Game Three against the Bulls is scheduled for Thursday night at 6:35pm ET.







