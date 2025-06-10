Knights Hit Four Home Runs, Notch 7-6 Victory

June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Charlotte Knights secured their fourth consecutive win and fifth victory in their last six games with a 7-6 triumph over the Durham Bulls on Tuesday night. Charlotte received Home Runs from four different players, then capitalized with a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning en route to a successful series opener.

Bryan Ramos began the scoring with a solo Home Run in the top of the second inning. The Bulls countered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame and took a 2-1 lead. Dominic Fletcher pulled the Knights even in the fourth inning with a two-out RBI double that plated Korey Lee.

Durham rallied for the game's next three runs and Charlotte fell behind 5-2. The two teams then exchanged runs with Lee delivering a solo shot for the Knights. Corey Julks brought the visitors within a run at 6-5 with a two-run blast in the seventh inning. Two batters later, Tristan Gray left the yard and the contest was knotted up at 6-6.

The score remained tied until Gray came through in the top of the ninth. Tristan's sacrifice fly scored Brooks Baldwin from third base and Justin Anderson locked down the Bulls offense in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win.

Caleb Freeman earned the win with 1.2 scoreless innings out of the Knights bullpen. Penn Murfee also recorded a scoreless relief appearance. Charlotte outhit Durham 14 to 6 but the Bulls were able to take advantage of a handful of walks and a few Knights defensive miscues to stay in the game.

The come-from-behind effort makes it back-to-back one run victories for Charlotte and improves their season record to 32-32. Game Two of the road series is slated for Wednesday night at 6:35pm ET.







International League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.