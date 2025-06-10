Knights Top Bulls 7-6
June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - Former Durham Bull Tristan Gray homered to tie the game in the seventh, then hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth to lift the Charlotte Knights past the Durham Bulls 7-6 at the DBAP on Tuesday night.
Gray, who hit 71 homers across 2 1/2 seasons with Durham (35-29), evened the game with a shot to right field against Bulls reliever Paul Gervase. Gray has now homered in four straight games.
Logan Workman pitched six innings of three-run ball for the Bulls. Ben Peoples (L, 0-1) was saddled with the loss after permitting the ninth inning run.
Durham took a 2-1 lead in the second thanks to a two-run double by Dom Keegan. In the fifth with the game tied 2-2, Bob Seymour grounded a two-run triple into the right field corner to put the Bulls ahead 4-2. Seymour then scored on a hit by Tristan Peters.
How It Happened: Leading 5-2 in the seventh, Paul Gervase entered to protect Workman's lead. Brooks Baldwin singled ahead of a two-run homer by Corey Julks, then Gray homered two batters later. In the ninth, Peoples permitted a single to Baldwin, who was pushed to second on a walk to Julks. After a tap out by Andrew Vaughn, Gray hit a shallow sac fly to right field on which Baldwin scored for the lead.
What's Next: Joe Rock (1-5, 5.30) is slated to start against Yoendrys Gomez (0-0, 3.00) Wednesday night at 6:35 PM ET.
