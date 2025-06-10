Baker and Cardenas Promoted from Double-A Wichita for Triple-A Debuts

June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - With three members of the Saints rotation now up in the big leagues and a handful of injuries popping up on the position player side, new opportunities are available for some up-and-coming prospects for the Twins' Triple-A affiliate. In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the St. Paul Saints have announced the promotions of right-handed pitcher Trent Baker and catcher Noah Cardenas from Double-A Wichita.

Baker, 26, is in his first season with the Twins organization after he was selected in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft this past December. His first appearance with the Saints will mark his Triple-A debut. The right-hander has made 11 starts for Double-A Wichita this season and gone 2-2 with a 2.86 ERA, seventh among qualified arms in the Texas League. Baker has struck out 51 (a 25% K-rate) against 12 walks (6% BB-rate) over 50.1 innings. Along with his top 10 ERA mark, he ranks third in the league in WHIP (1.03) and fourth in opponent's batting average (.211). The Austin, Texas native has allowed just two home runs all season, good for a 0.36 HR/9 mark, top 30 in the minor leagues among all pitchers with at least 50 innings thrown.

Originally a ninth round pick by St. Louis in the 2021 draft, Baker pitched the entirety of the 2024 season in Double-A and went 4-6, 4.89 ERA across 22 appearances, 14 as a starter, with the Springfield Cardinals. He struck out 81 (22.7 K%) and walked 43 (12 BB%) in 81 innings. He split his first two seasons between the Single-A levels with the Cardinals, including winning the Florida State League pitching triple crown in 2022. Baker is a product of Division II Angelo State University in Texas, where he departed as the Rams' all-time leader in career wins (31) and strikeouts (293).

Cardenas, 25, is ranked as the Twins' No. 25 prospect in the organization according to Baseball America and is slashing .257/.409/.416, good for an .825 OPS, with three home runs and 17 RBI in 30 games with the Wind Surge this season. The Burbank, Calif. native so far has raised his batting average over 70 points and upped his OPS over 230 points from his first season at the Double-A level last year. He has reached base in 17 of his last 18 games at the time of his call up, a stretch where he his 18-for-64 (.281) with two homers, 9 walks, and 10 RBI. Behind the plate, he has thrown out 13 of 36 would-be base stealers, good for a 36% caught stealing rate.

Cardenas' first game with St. Paul will also mark his Triple-A debut after spending the entirety of last season in Double-A and his first two full-seasons at the A-ball levels. The Twins originally selected him in the 8th round of the 2021 draft out of UCLA, where he was a Pac-12 All-Conference selection as a redshirt sophomore that year.

In a corresponding move, the Twins placed catcher Patrick Winkel on the 7-day injured list with a right wrist tendon injury. The Saints roster now stands at the league maximum 28, with 16 pitchers and 12 position players.







International League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.