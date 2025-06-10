Memphis Redbirds, Tri Delta Team up to Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn - The Memphis Redbirds are thrilled to join forces with Tri Delta for an unforgettable evening of celebration and giving back on Tuesday, June 17, as they take on the Norfolk Tides at AutoZone Park.

In a powerful show of support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®, $5 from every ticket sold through a special ticketing link will go directly to help find cures for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The Redbirds will also be discounting lower bowl tickets purchased through the ticketing link, with the Field Box tickets starting at $15 and Dugout tickets just $20. The night will cap off with a heartwarming check presentation and a spectacular postgame fireworks show, lighting up the Memphis sky.

The event is part of Tri Delta's annual celebration of its impactful partnership with St. Jude. Last year, Tri Delta and St. Jude marked an incredible milestone-$100 million raised since 1999, a testament to the dedication of Tri Delta's members and their commitment to making a difference.

"It is no surprise to anyone the eminent support the Tri Deltas have given St. Jude. Most everyone in Memphis has driven by Tri Delta Place," said Craig Unger, president and general manager of the Redbirds. "We're proud to team up for this special night and amplify the St. Jude mission that makes such a difference in our local community and worldwide."

Tri Delta members across the country fuel this mission through grassroots efforts like pancake breakfasts (Delta House of Pancakes or "DHOP"), campus sports tournaments, heartfelt letter-writing campaigns, and St. Jude Walk events-all united by one cause: finding cures for childhood cancer.

Fans looking to support the world-class institution and enjoy America's favorite pastime can purchase tickets here.

