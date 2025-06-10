DeSclafani Start, Big Bats Lift RailRiders

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Syracuse Mets 5-3 on Tuesday evening at PNC Field. Anthony DeSclafani worked a quality start and the RailRiders offense backed the pitching staff with three home runs to take the series opener.

The RailRiders took a 1-0 lead against Blade Tidwell in the bottom of the second. Brennan Davis worked a walk and scored on a two-out double by Jose Rojas for the early edge.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended the lead in the fourth with a pair of solo home runs. T.J. Rumfield's seventh of the season and Bryan De La Cruz's fifth gave the RailRiders a 3-0 advantage.

DeSclafani held the Mets in check over the first five innings, facing the minimum in four straight frames on 53 pitches, 39 of which were strikes.

In the sixth, Syracuse loaded the bases with two out and DeSclafani walked Jon Singleton to plate Gilberto Celestino to put the Mets on the board. Syracuse added a run against Jayvien Sandridge in the seventh on a pair of walks and a double.

Rojas answered for the RailRiders in the bottom of the seventh, skying his ninth home run of the season to right with a runner on for a 5-2 SWB lead.

Singleton's solo home run in the eighth capped the Mets comeback attempt.

In the ninth, Clayton Beeter allowed a single but struck out three to close the door.

DeSclafani (1-1) earned the win with the RailRiders second quality start of the season and Clayton Beeter pitched a four-batter ninth for his first save. Tidwell (4-3) took the loss for the Mets.

Game two of the set between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse is set for Wednesday at 6:35 P.M. Allan Winans and Brandon Waddell start for the RailRiders and Mets, respectively. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

