DeSclafani Start, Big Bats Lift RailRiders
June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Syracuse Mets 5-3 on Tuesday evening at PNC Field. Anthony DeSclafani worked a quality start and the RailRiders offense backed the pitching staff with three home runs to take the series opener.
The RailRiders took a 1-0 lead against Blade Tidwell in the bottom of the second. Brennan Davis worked a walk and scored on a two-out double by Jose Rojas for the early edge.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended the lead in the fourth with a pair of solo home runs. T.J. Rumfield's seventh of the season and Bryan De La Cruz's fifth gave the RailRiders a 3-0 advantage.
DeSclafani held the Mets in check over the first five innings, facing the minimum in four straight frames on 53 pitches, 39 of which were strikes.
In the sixth, Syracuse loaded the bases with two out and DeSclafani walked Jon Singleton to plate Gilberto Celestino to put the Mets on the board. Syracuse added a run against Jayvien Sandridge in the seventh on a pair of walks and a double.
Rojas answered for the RailRiders in the bottom of the seventh, skying his ninth home run of the season to right with a runner on for a 5-2 SWB lead.
Singleton's solo home run in the eighth capped the Mets comeback attempt.
In the ninth, Clayton Beeter allowed a single but struck out three to close the door.
DeSclafani (1-1) earned the win with the RailRiders second quality start of the season and Clayton Beeter pitched a four-batter ninth for his first save. Tidwell (4-3) took the loss for the Mets.
Game two of the set between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse is set for Wednesday at 6:35 P.M. Allan Winans and Brandon Waddell start for the RailRiders and Mets, respectively. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
30- 31
International League Stories from June 10, 2025
- Toledo Falls 9-8 Despite Hicklen's Two-Homer Night - Toledo Mud Hens
- Chasers Rally Past Mud Hens for Series Opening Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Red Wings Shut out in Series Opener against Jumbo Shrimp - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Hit Four Home Runs, Notch 7-6 Victory - Charlotte Knights
- Roller Coaster of a Game Has Saints Feeling Ill in 3-2 Walk-Off Loss in 10 - St. Paul Saints
- Gwinnett Falls Silent After First Inning in 4-2 Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- IronPigs Dropped by WooSox in Series Opener - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox Win Eighth Straight, Crush Lehigh Valley 8-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Clippers Win Series Opener in Buffalo - Columbus Clippers
- Bisons Drop Opening Game of Series to Columbus 4-3 - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Top Bulls 7-6 - Durham Bulls
- Sánchez Homers in Series-Opening Win - Norfolk Tides
- Crooks Three-Run Homer Leads Memphis over Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- DeSclafani Start, Big Bats Lift RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Baker and Cardenas Promoted from Double-A Wichita for Triple-A Debuts - St. Paul Saints
- From Triple-A to the Big Leagues: Bruce the Bat Dog Gets the Call-Up - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 10, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Ben Rhodes Provides Bats Super Spark as Norton Children's Super Kid - Louisville Bats
- Memphis Redbirds, Tri Delta Team up to Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - Memphis Redbirds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 10 vs. Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Early Offense Propels Knights to Third Straight Win - Charlotte Knights
- Clevinger, Knights Stifle IronPigs - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- DeSclafani Start, Big Bats Lift RailRiders
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 10, 2025
- RailRiders Start Strong to Win Series at St. Paul
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 8, 2025
- RailRiders Fall, 4-1, to Saints