Ben Rhodes Provides Bats Super Spark as Norton Children's Super Kid

On June 7, the Louisville Bats made a roster move. Inking a one-day contract Friday afternoon in front of media members and Louisville players, Ben Rhodes officially became the Norton Children's "Super Kid".

The newest member of the Bats has been a Norton Children's patient since he was born prematurely. Since then, Ben has undergone major surgeries, had a kidney removed and most recently was treated for Little League Elbow at Norton Children's Orthopedics of Louisville.

But on Saturday, he wasn't a patient - he was a part of the Bats roster. One day prior, he was welcomed into professional baseball team when the Bats held a press conference to introduce him. Three of his new teammates, Will Banfield, Bryson Brigman and Levi Jordan, were in attendance, with Banfield gifting Ben a bat.

"We're super excited to announce today the signing of Ben Rhodes to a Louisville Bats contract and we're excited that he's going to become part of our team for tomorrow," Bats President Greg Galliette said. "I think it will be a great addition not only to our team but to our clubhouse."

Facing the press alongside his new skipper, Pat Kelly, Ben took questions. Ben, an avid baseball fan and player, was promptly asked what position he played. The brand-new Bat shared that he's a third baseman and pitcher in little league. Right away, the latter part captured everyone's attention.

"Did you hear that PK, he can pitch," someone quipped, lightheartedly poking fun at Louisville's recent pitching woes. Kelly himself replied by saying "We're looking for some pitchers."

While the nine-year-old righty didn't take the mound in Saturday's game, he very well may have been the spark the Bats needed to snap a nine-game skid.

Down to its final out trailing 1-0, the prospect of a Bats win was hanging on by a thread. Louisville had a chance, albeit slim. Seated directly behind home plate, Ben intently watched his team rally, stringing together four two-out singles to walk off with a wild 2-1 win. With Ben on the roster, the Bats claimed their first victory in 13 days.

Dashing onto the field to join the high five line was undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime moment for Ben. In the five hours leading up to that, Ben got a true glimpse of life as a professional player, amassing a highlight reel of unforgettable memories.

Ben's baseball-filled Saturday began well before he got to the ballpark. Before arriving with his parents, Keri and Josh, and his twin brother Henry, the Rhodes family spent the morning at All Star baseball practice, the opening act. At 1:10, Ben arrived at Louisville Slugger Field for the main event.

With a doubleheader on the books, Ben's stint on the Bats was slated to be jampacked with baseball action. Despite Louisville's second game being rained out, his service time was still packed full of unforgettable baseball experiences.

"The joy that he's shown and the interactions with the players, all the activities on the field and off the field have been really cool as a dad," Josh said.

Immediately upon Ben's arrival, he became immersed in the full Bats experience. After a quick trip to the team store to get a jersey and hat, Ben and his family made their way down to the field. While Ben donned the "Super Kid" title, Henry also got the opportunity to participate on the field as well.

Ben and Henry ventured to the outfield, playing catch until batting practice began. Soon, players spread into the outfield. Immediately it became clear that they were thrilled about Ben's arrival.

When hitters took batting practice, Lenny Torres Jr. chatted with Ben in the outfield for over half an hour. When it was Ben's turn to hit, Kelly watched intently, encouraging him on. When Ben asked players for autographs, Jordan was happy to, but only if Ben signed a ball for him as well.

"I think just seeing a kid like that, it just makes us so happy to be here," Torres Jr. said. "It's more than baseball. Just having a little kid like that bring a smile to our face, we're here every day and a little thing like that can change our week."

When batting practice wrapped up, Ben headed to the clubhouse, joining some of his teammates. For 40 minutes Ben played ping pong, ate sweet treats and added some more autographs. Of all the activities thus far, his time in the clubhouse was his favorite.

"As a dad, you want your kids to be happy and get to interact and participate in things they love to do," Josh said. "So just standing back and watching them run around on the field and be in the clubhouse with players asking for autographs and talking to the players has been cool to watch."

After spending time with players, Ben had some time to relax and take everything in, surrounded by family before going back down.

Leading up to Saturday, Ben was most excited about throwing the first pitch. Firing a strike to Buddy Bat, Ben showcased his arm.

For anyone, throwing out the first pitch is unforgettable. For Ben, it goes beyond that. Diagnosed with Little League Elbow in the fall of 2024, Ben couldn't play the game he loves. Until this spring, Ben had difficulty throwing. Fast forward a few months, he tested out his arm on a professional mound.

"I just remember we started practices early March, so I really had to scale him back," Josh said. "So, he was out of some of the things that his teammates were doing because he was only able to throw 20, 25, 30, up to 40 pitches a day in the beginning. I really had to hold him back."

After enduring a tough rehab process and showing steadfast perseverance, Ben got to unleash his arm with thousands of people cheering him on.

While his family headed up to the suite after that, Ben headed into the dugout, securing a spot against the rail next to Kelly for three frames. Throughout the game he also spent time in the stands behind home, on top of the dugout helping with in-game promotions, and with his family in a suite.

Saturday marked Ben's first Bats game of the 2025 season, and it did not disappoint. Although the first six innings weren't action-packed, the Bats' late, improbable heroics more than made up for that. After the walk-off jubilation, Ben was excited for game two, eager for even more.

Although the doubleheader was shortened to one game due to rain, that excitement is a testament to how meaningful his time on the team was, and the impact this partnership with Norton Children's has on everyone.

Clearly, Ben's time on the roster was impactful for the Bats. When he stepped onto the field pregame, Louisville was trapped in a nine-game losing streak. When he stepped off the field postgame, the Bats were back in the win column.

There's no way to prove that Ben's signing is why the Bats won.

But there's also no way to prove it wasn't.

After all, he is the Super Kid.







