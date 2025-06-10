Crooks Three-Run Homer Leads Memphis over Gwinnett
June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds claimed game one of a six-game road trip at the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) by a 4-2 final score on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.
Catcher Jimmy Crooks put Memphis in front with a three-run home run in the top of the third inning, his team-leading seventh blast of the season to push his team-leading RBI total to 43. The left-handed hitter went 2-for-4 in the win. Center fielder Nathan Church posted a 3-for-4 day with two runs scored and a walk out of the leadoff spot.
Starting pitcher Alex Cornwell (2-5) allowed one earned run in 6.0 innings pitched on Tuesday night. The left-handed pitcher scattered three hits, walked two and struck out three. Gordon Graceffo added 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen and struck out one batter.
Andre Granillo (S, 1) worked a perfect ninth to earn his first save of the season. The right-handed reliever lowered his season ERA to 1.82 with his scoreless frame.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 17 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
