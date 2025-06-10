Early Offense Propels Knights to Third Straight Win

June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for the third consecutive game, and the fourth time in the last five matchups, with a 10-9 Sunday afternoon nail-biter. Charlotte built a 10-0 lead and held off a furious IronPigs comeback attempt late.

Andrew Vaughn and Tristan Gray delivered RBI base hits that opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Bryan Ramos then came through with an ultra-rare, two-run sacrifice fly. Dominic Fletcher belted a solo Home Run and the Knights led 5-0 after one.

In the second, Charlotte used a pair of deep shots to double their lead. Vaughn crushed a three-run Homer off the batter's eye and Andre Lipcius cranked a two-run blast over the left field wall.

The 10-0 lead appeared safe for most of the afternoon. Evan McKendry earned his first win of the season with five innings pitched. Lehigh Valley did score two off McKendry in the third, but that was the only damage he allowed.

The IronPigs added another two runs in the seventh inning, then scored five runs in the eighth inning on two hits, both singles. Chris Rodriguez took the mound, limited the damage, and held the lead. Adisyn Coffey then worked a scoreless ninth for his first save of the campaign.

Vaughn finished with a game-high four RBI and was joined by Corey Julks as the only Knights players with a multi-hit output. The IronPigs needed eight pitchers to make it through the game; however, the visitors did not allow a run over the final seven innings.

Next up for the Knights is a six-game road series against the Durham Bulls. Game One of the set is scheduled for Tuesday evening at 6:35pm ET.







