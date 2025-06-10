Clippers Win Series Opener in Buffalo

June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - The Columbus Clippers rallied late to defeat the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday, 4-3. It was the first matchup in a six-game series at Sahlen Field.

Will Wilson homered twice for the Clip Show, giving a much-needed boost upon his return to the Columbus lineup.

Wilson's second blast in the 7th inning tied the game 3-3. The Clippers took the lead in the 9th inning when Kody Huff delivered a bunt base hit towards first base to score C.J. Kayfus with the go-ahead run.

The winning pitcher was reliever Matt Krook, who struck out four in 2.0 scoreless innings of work. Nick Mikolajchak picked up his fourth save of the season after tossing a perfect 9th inning.

The series in Buffalo continues Wednesday.







