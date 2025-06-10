Clippers Win Series Opener in Buffalo
June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Columbus Clippers rallied late to defeat the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday, 4-3. It was the first matchup in a six-game series at Sahlen Field.
Will Wilson homered twice for the Clip Show, giving a much-needed boost upon his return to the Columbus lineup.
Wilson's second blast in the 7th inning tied the game 3-3. The Clippers took the lead in the 9th inning when Kody Huff delivered a bunt base hit towards first base to score C.J. Kayfus with the go-ahead run.
The winning pitcher was reliever Matt Krook, who struck out four in 2.0 scoreless innings of work. Nick Mikolajchak picked up his fourth save of the season after tossing a perfect 9th inning.
The series in Buffalo continues Wednesday. The Clippers return home to Huntington Park on Tuesday, June 17 as the Indianapolis club comes to town for a six-day series. Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night gets it rolling. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.
International League Stories from June 10, 2025
- Toledo Falls 9-8 Despite Hicklen's Two-Homer Night - Toledo Mud Hens
- Chasers Rally Past Mud Hens for Series Opening Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Red Wings Shut out in Series Opener against Jumbo Shrimp - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Hit Four Home Runs, Notch 7-6 Victory - Charlotte Knights
- Roller Coaster of a Game Has Saints Feeling Ill in 3-2 Walk-Off Loss in 10 - St. Paul Saints
- Gwinnett Falls Silent After First Inning in 4-2 Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- IronPigs Dropped by WooSox in Series Opener - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox Win Eighth Straight, Crush Lehigh Valley 8-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Clippers Win Series Opener in Buffalo - Columbus Clippers
- Bisons Drop Opening Game of Series to Columbus 4-3 - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Top Bulls 7-6 - Durham Bulls
- Sánchez Homers in Series-Opening Win - Norfolk Tides
- Crooks Three-Run Homer Leads Memphis over Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- DeSclafani Start, Big Bats Lift RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Baker and Cardenas Promoted from Double-A Wichita for Triple-A Debuts - St. Paul Saints
- From Triple-A to the Big Leagues: Bruce the Bat Dog Gets the Call-Up - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 10, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Ben Rhodes Provides Bats Super Spark as Norton Children's Super Kid - Louisville Bats
- Memphis Redbirds, Tri Delta Team up to Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - Memphis Redbirds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 10 vs. Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Early Offense Propels Knights to Third Straight Win - Charlotte Knights
- Clevinger, Knights Stifle IronPigs - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.